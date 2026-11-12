How to get Bayern Munich vs Paderborn tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayern Munich host Paderborn on Friday, Desember 4, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In their most recent clash back in February 2020 at the Allianz Arena, Bayern edged out a hard-fought 3-2 victory in a surprisingly close encounter. Historically, Paderborn have found it extremely difficult to contain the Bavarian attack, conceding multiple goals in each of their top-flight meetings while searching for their first competitive point against the club.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayern Munich vs Paderborn, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayern Munich vs Paderborn kicks off at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, Desember 4, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 4 Dec 2026 - 14:30 Allianz Arena

How to buy Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official FC Bayern Munich Website & Ticket Shop: The primary and most reliable method is purchasing directly through the official club portal.

The primary and most reliable method is purchasing directly through the official club portal. Official Paderborn 07 Ticketing Portal: For fans traveling as supporters of the visiting team, away allocation tickets are typically distributed directly through SC Paderborn's official ticketing channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / Category 5: €15 to €40.

€15 to €40. Category 1 to Category 4: €50 to €80.

€50 to €80. VIP & Hospitality: €250 to €600+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Upper Tier: €70 to €150.

€70 to €150. Lower Tier / Sideline: €160 to €350+.

€160 to €350+. VIP & Premium Resale: €400 to €800+.

Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayern Munich vs Paderborn Form

Bayern Munich come into this fixture with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and they also beat Freiburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga during that run. Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded seven across those five games. The only blemishes were a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the league and a 2-2 result against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Paderborn's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, and they also beat Hamburger SV 1-0 in the league during that period. They were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal by VfB Stuttgart, losing 1-0. Paderborn scored three goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Bayern Munich vs Paderborn: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2020, when Bayern Munich won 3-2 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Bayern have won all five, scoring 22 goals and conceding just four. Paderborn have yet to take a point off the Bavarian side in any of those encounters.