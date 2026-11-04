Atletico Madrid host Viking on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

The Spanish side enters the league phase aiming to leverage their wealth of European experience at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Meanwhile, Norwegian club Viking are navigating the rigorous demands of the expanded Champions League table against continental heavyweights.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Viking, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Viking Champions League kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Viking kicks off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Viking Champions League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Atlético Madrid vs Viking UEFA Champions League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Atlético Madrid website for general ticket sales, club member access, and availability in the home sections of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Viking Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price breakdowns for the UEFA Champions League match between Atlético Madrid and Viking FK:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission (Categories 2-4): €55 to €150, varying by tier and stadium section.

€55 to €150, varying by tier and stadium section. Premium / Category 1 Seats: €160 to €300 for prime view locations along the longside and lower tiers.

€160 to €300 for prime view locations along the longside and lower tiers. VIP & Hospitality Packages: €320 to €500+ depending on the level of matchday hospitality and catering included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission: €45 to €95 for upper-bowl and general panoramic seats.

€45 to €95 for upper-bowl and general panoramic seats. Mid Tier / Sideline Views: €100 to €240 for balanced views along the sides of the pitch.

€100 to €240 for balanced views along the sides of the pitch. Lower Tier & Premium Blocks: €250 to €380+ for close-up pitchside and high-demand viewing sections.

€250 to €380+ for close-up pitchside and high-demand viewing sections. VIP Resale & Hospitality: €350 to €550+ depending on secondary market demand.

Atletico Madrid vs Viking Champions League: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Viking Form

Atletico Madrid have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, where they came from behind to take a point. Prior to that, they beat Espanyol 1-0 in LaLiga and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in Europe. Across those five matches, Atletico scored six goals and conceded two.

Viking have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Champions League. Before that, they drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in Europe and beat Fredrikstad 3-2 in the Eliteserien. Viking scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Atletico Madrid vs Viking: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Atletico Madrid and Viking. Friday's fixture at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano will be the first competitive meeting between the two clubs.