How to get Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Riyadh host Al Hazem on Friday, November 20, 2026 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

In their most recent league encounter on April 24, 2026, Al Hazem secured a narrow 2-1 victory away from home. Prior to that meeting, Al Hazem also came out on top with a 2-1 win when the two sides faced off in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem kicks off at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 14 20 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites or social media channels of Al Riyadh or Al Hazem directly for announcements regarding home match ticket sales and authorized box office links.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Riyadh and Al Hazem vary depending on whether you purchase through primary club channels or secondary resale marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: SAR 20 to SAR 50 for basic tier entry or standard supporters' sections.

SAR 20 to SAR 50 for basic tier entry or standard supporters' sections. Category 1 / Premium Sideview: SAR 70 to SAR 150 for better-positioned sideline views and lower-tier central seating.

SAR 70 to SAR 150 for better-positioned sideline views and lower-tier central seating. VIP & Hospitality Packages: SAR 300 to SAR 700+ for premium stadium lounge access and upgraded seating facilities.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: SAR 200 to SAR 550 for standard seats when primary club allocations sell out.

SAR 200 to SAR 550 for standard seats when primary club allocations sell out. Lower Tier / Sideline Views Resale: SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ depending on market demand and proximity to the pitch.

SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ depending on market demand and proximity to the pitch. VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: SAR 1,600 to SAR 4,000+ for high-demand hospitality packages.

Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem Form

Al Riyadh have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Fayha, and they also picked up a 2-0 win over Al Kholood earlier in the run. A heavy 5-0 defeat to Al Ahli stands as the low point of that stretch, though back-to-back wins and draws on either side of that loss suggest some resilience.

Al Hazem's last five matches tell a harder story: one win, two draws, and two defeats. They beat Al-Taawoun 1-0 but have since lost to both Al Ahli (3-1) and Al Fateh (3-2). The Fateh defeat was their most recent outing, and Kadri's side have conceded seven goals across their last three games.

Al Riyadh vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is closely contested and has consistently produced tight margins. Al Hazem have won the last two meetings between the clubs, including a 2-1 victory at home in April 2026 and a 2-1 win at Al Riyadh's ground in December 2025. Across the four recorded meetings in this dataset, each side has claimed two victories, with both clashes in the 2025-26 season ending in Al Hazem wins after a goalless draw and a 1-1 stalemate in the previous campaign. Al Riyadh will be looking to reverse that recent trend on home soil.