How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Qadsiah take on Al-Fayha on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar.

Al Qadsiah holds the upper hand in recent head-to-head encounters, having won four out of their last five meetings against Al-Fayha. Al Qadsiah secured a 2-1 victory in their most recent away fixture against Al-Fayha back in May 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha takes place at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

How to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League match, you have a few main options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels: You can check the official websites or ticketing portals of Al Qadsiah FC or the Saudi Pro League for primary ticket releases, face-value prices, and direct box office availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League match vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seats: SAR 30 to SAR 90, with a portion of lower-tier stadium capacity often regulated or capped at lower entry points.

Category 1 / Premium Seats: SAR 100 to SAR 250 for preferred longside or central views.

VIP / Hospitality Packages: SAR 500 to SAR 1,500+ for lounge access and premium stadium seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Category 2 / Behind the Goal: SAR 150 to SAR 300 depending on active market demand.

Category 1 / Longside Seating: SAR 350 to SAR 750 for highly sought-after secondary listings.

VIP & Hospitality Boxes: SAR 1,200 to SAR 3,000+ for premium resale hospitality packages.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Fayha: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 1-2 win for Al Qadsiah at Al-Fayha's ground in May 2026. Before that, Al Qadsiah were even more dominant, winning 5-0 at home in January 2026. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Al Qadsiah have won four times and Al-Fayha once, with the visitors' only win coming in April 2025.



