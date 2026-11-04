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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl-Ettifaq
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Hazem
Book Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Tickets
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How to get Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al-Ettifaq
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League

Al-Ettifaq take on Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al-Ettifaq host Al Hazem on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Their most recent meeting in February 2026 ended in a 3-1 victory for Al-Hazem, proving that Al-Hazem is fully capable of pulling off an upset. Prior to that defeat, the two sides played out a competitive 2-2 draw when Al-Ettifaq last hosted them in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem kicks off at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to buy Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Tickets can typically be secured directly through Al-Ettifaq's official ticketing portal or their club channels for home matches at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al-Ettifaq and Al Hazem:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Entry-Level Seating: SAR 10 to SAR 30
  • Standard General Admission: SAR 50 to SAR 125
  • Category 1 / Sideline Premium Seating: SAR 250 to SAR 700
  • VIP & Hospitality Lounge Packages: SAR 1,500 to SAR 2,500+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Seats: SAR 220 to SAR 560
  • Prime Midfield / Sideline Seats: SAR 560 to SAR 1,200+
  • VIP Seats: SAR 1,800+
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Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem Form

Al-Ettifaq have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win away to Al Kholood, and they also beat Neom SC 1-0 earlier in the run. The one blemish was a 4-1 home defeat to Al Ittihad. Across those five games, Ettifaq scored eight goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but not always defensively solid.

Al Hazem have managed just one draw and four defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Al-Fayha, and they lost 1-0 to Al Hilal before that. They also fell 3-1 to Al Ahli and 3-2 to Al Fateh. Kadri's side have scored seven goals but conceded ten across this run, and they have not won in their last four attempts.

ALI

ALI - Form

ALK
D1-1
NEO
W0-1
ITT
L1-4
ALK
W0-3
ALT
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALH

ALH - Form

NEO
D1-1
ALF
L2-3
HIL
L1-0
ALF
D2-2
ALK
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hazem: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Al Hazem beat Al-Ettifaq 3-1 at home in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 when Ettifaq hosted Hazem in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Al-Ettifaq hold the better overall record, including a 5-2 win and a 2-0 victory, though the head-to-head has produced varied results with both sides taking wins.

Head to Head

Al-EttifaqDrawAl Hazem
2
2
1
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
3
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
2
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
1
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
0
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq badge
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
5
Al Hazem badge
Al Hazem
ALH
2
FT
11Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

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