How to get Rugby Autumn Internationals 2026 tickets: World Rugby Nations Championship schedule, ticket prices and more

Rugby Union's traditional Autumn Internationals and Summer Tours programmes have been remoulded into the World Rugby Nations Championship, a unified global tournament, which launched in July and climaxes this November. Want to see the sport's best players and teams in live action? Book your tickets today.

The newly created biennial competition is designed to eliminate meaningless 'friendlies' by introducing a league table, cross-hemisphere clashes, and a season-ending showpiece final at Twickenham (Sunday, November 29).

Three rounds of matches took place in the Southern Hemisphere during the summer and now the focus shifts to the Northern Hemisphere for the final three rounds, and the Finals series.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.

When is the World Rugby Nations Championship 2026?

The inaugural World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 takes place from July 4 to November 29. The tournament is split into two distinct competition windows followed by a final showcase:

Summer Series (Rounds 1-3) : Played from July 4 - July 18, with Northern Hemisphere teams travelling south.

Autumn Series (Rounds 4-6) : Resumes from November 6 to November 21, with Southern Hemisphere teams playing fixtures in the north.

Finals Weekend : Held from November 27 to November 29 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London. The Grand Final to crown the overall champion takes place on Sunday, November 29.

How to buy World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets can be purchased through the tournament's centralised hubs or individual hosting unions depending on the fixture.

Finals Weekend (November 27-29) : Tickets for the six final matches held at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) are managed centrally via the official Nations Championship Rugby Website and its ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.

Pool Matches (July & November) : Tickets for individual pool stage games are distributed directly by the hosting home nations. You can acquire them directly via their official union portals.

Tickets for the competition were first released depending on the type of fixture and the various priority windows:

Club & Debenture Pre-sales : The absolute earliest windows opened for priority groups (such as debenture holders and member clubs) in January 2026.

Finals Weekend General Sale : Tickets for the grand finale weekend at Allianz Stadium went on general public sale in March 2026.

Pool Stage General Sales : Individual nations staggered their rollouts; for example, general ticket access for matches hosted at the Principality Stadium (Wales) opened to the general public in April 2026, following member priority windows.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.

How much are World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 tickets?

Official World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 ticket prices vary significantly depending on whether you are purchasing individual day tickets or multi-day packages for 'Finals Weekend' at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London.

For individual double-header match days during 'Finals Weekend', official pricing categories are structured as follows:

Friday, November 27 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £20-£125

Saturday, November 28 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £40-£180

Sunday, November 29 Double-Header : Day tickets range from £125-£280

Multi-day bundle passes (covering 2 or 3 days) : Offer progressive discounts of 10% to 15%. For instance, a 3-day adult pass spans from £242-£514.

November Pool Stage Matches (By Host Nation)

Standard adult ticket pricing for the individual pool fixtures, hosted by the northern hemipsphere sides, is as follows:

England (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham)

vs Japan: £51-£103

vs Australia: £79-£166

vs New Zealand: £103-£238

Ireland (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

vs Fiji: €30-€120

vs Argentina: €40-€180

vs South Africa: €55-€210

Scotland (Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

vs Japan: £30-£65

vs Australia: £40-£100

vs New Zealand: £85-£160

Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

vs Japan: £26-£66

vs Australia: £38-£78

vs New Zealand: £68-£128

France

vs Fiji (Groupama Stadium, Lyon): Tickets start from €30

vs South Africa (Stade de France, Saint-Denis): Tickets start from €30

vs Argentina (Stade de France, Saint-Denis): Tickets start from €25

Italy

vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Turin): Tickets start from €32

vs Argentina (Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa): Tickets start from €12

vs Fiji (Bluenergy Stadium, Udine): Tickets start from €35

Keep tabs on the competition's official site and the team's national sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

What is the World Rugby Nations Championship 2026 match schedule?

Date (& local time) Round & Fixture Tickets Venue Fri, Nov 6 (20:10) R4: Ireland vs Argentina Tickets Aviva Stadium, Dublin Sat, Nov 7 (12:40) R4: Italy vs South Africa Tickets Juventus Stadium, Turin Sat, Nov 7 (14:10) R4: Scotland vs New Zealand Tickets Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Sat, Nov 7 (16:40) R4: Wales vs Japan Tickets Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Sat, Nov 7 (21:10) R4: France vs Fiji Tickets Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon Sun, Nov 8 (15:10) R4: England vs Australia Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Fri, Nov 13 (21:10) R5: France vs South Africa Tickets Stade de France, Paris Sat, Nov 14 (12:40) R5: Italy vs Argentina Tickets Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa Sat, Nov 14 (14:10) R5: Wales vs New Zealand Tickets Principality Stadium, Cardiff Sat, Nov 14 (16:40) R5: England vs Japan Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sat, Nov 14 (20:10) R5: Ireland vs Fiji Tickets Aviva Stadium, Dublin Sun, Nov 15 (15:10) R5: Scotland vs Australia Tickets Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Sat, Nov 21 (14:10) R6: England vs New Zealand Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sat, Nov 21 (14:10) R6: Scotland vs Japan Tickets Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Sat, Nov 21 (16:40) R6: Ireland vs South Africa Tickets Aviva Stadium, Dublin Sat, Nov 21 (17:40) R6: Italy vs Fiji Tickets Stadio Friuli, Udine Sat, Nov 21 (20:10) R6: Wales vs Australia Tickets Principality Stadium, Cardiff Sat, Nov 21 (21:10) R6: France vs Argentina Tickets Stade de France, Paris Fri, Nov 27 (16:40) 11th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Fri, Nov 27 (20:10) 5th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sat, Nov 28 (13:10) 9th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sat, Nov 28 (16:40) 3rd place: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sun, Nov 29 (13:10) 7th place: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London Sun, Nov 29 (16:40) Final: TBC v TBC Tickets Allianz Stadium, London

Which teams are playing in the Nations Championship 2026?

The tournament features 12 of the world's elite teams, divided into two geographic pools of six:

Northern Hemisphere sides Southern Hemisphere sides England Argentina France Australia Ireland Fiji Italy Japan Scotland New Zealand Wales South Africa

What is the Nations Championship competition format?

Instead of playing multi-test series against a single opponent, every country plays all six teams from the opposing geographical pool once across two distinct windows:

The Summer Series (Rounds 1–3) : Played in July. The Northern Hemisphere teams travelled south to play their away fixtures.

The Autumn Series (Rounds 4–6) : Played in November. The format flips, and the Southern Hemisphere teams travel north to play the remaining three rounds at iconic European stadiums.

The Standings: Even though teams only play cross-pool opponents, their results and bonus points are logged into their own hemisphere's table (e.g., Six Nations teams compete against each other on a leaderboard based on how well they perform against the Southern teams).

Finals Weekend

The ultimate climax takes place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, over a single blockbuster weekend at the end of November.

Every single team travels to London to play a final ranking placement match against the team that finished in the exact same position in the alternative pool.

The Grand Final : The 1st-placed Northern Hemisphere team faces the 1st-placed Southern Hemisphere team, with the winner crowned the official Nations Championship Champion.

Placement Matches : 2nd vs 2nd decides 3rd place overall, 3rd vs 3rd decides 5th place, all the way down to 6th vs 6th.

Hemisphere Challenge : A Ryder Cup-style point system tracks overall inter-hemisphere supremacy across the entire final weekend.



