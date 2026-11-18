Not sure how to ring in the New Year? You could head to Salt Lake City for an ice extravaganza, the NHL Winter Classic, on December 31. Book game tickets today to see Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL Winter Classic will be a momentous moment for Utah ice hockey fans, as the encounter, held at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah, will be the first outdoor NHL game played in the state.

While the Avalanche have played outdoor match-ups before, both Central Division rivals will be making their Winter Classic debuts. Colorado ruled the roost when the sides last met in Utah, skating out 4-2 winners at the Delta Center. All six goals were scored during a wild second period.

It's set to be an unforgettable night on the ice. Let GOAL take you through all the NHL Winter Classic ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the NHL Winter Classic - Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche?

The Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Utah Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 4pm MT (6pm ET / 3pm PT).

Date Fixture (local time) Tickets Venue (location) Thursday, December 31 Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche (4pm MT) Tickets Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah)

How to buy NHL Winter Classic - Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche tickets

Official NHL Winter Classic tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, which is the official ticketing partner and marketplace of the NHL. They first went on sale to the general public on Tuesday, June 16.

VIP & hospitality packages, which include sideline seating and perks like a Stanley Cup photo opportunity, are available via NHL Experiences.

In addition, fans can purchase NHL Winter Classic game tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are NHL Winter Classic - Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche tickets?

Official NHL Winter Classic, Utah Mammoth vs Colorado Avalanche, ticket prices started from around $238 to $273, with average prices ranging from $250 to $540 and VIP/center-ice packages exceeding $700 to $2,400+.

Ticket Category / Tier Price Range What’s Included Standard Get-In / Upper Endzone $238 - $310 Entry-level stadium seats in upper rows of the North, South, and corner sections. Mid-Tier Sideline & Corners $350 - $550 Lower-to-mid rows along the East/West sidelines (e.g., Sections W10-W14, E30) and lower endzones (Sections S43-S45) offering elevated views over the boards. Center-Ice / Prime Sideline $700+ Seats aligned directly with the center red line along the East and West sidelines for the most balanced view of both goals. Official Experience Packages From $792 Sold directly through NHL Experiences. The starter package includes a center sideline ticket plus pre-game hospitality and a Stanley Cup photo opportunity. VIP & Club Hospitality $675 – $2,400+ Premium club-level seating, indoor lounge access and all-inclusive food/beverage options.

Keep tabs on the official NHL and club ticket portals for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium is a 54,383-seat outdoor stadium on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, serving as the home of the Utah Utes football team. Opened in 1998 at an elevation of 4,637 feet at the base of the Wasatch Mountains, it is world-famous for hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

After Salt Lake City won the bid for the Winter Olympics, the old stadium (Robert Rice Stadium) was largely demolished after the 1997 college football season. Aided by a $10 million gift from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, the new $50 million stadium was constructed in under 10 months.

As well as hosting sports events, it has also staged massive music shows, including U2's 360° Tour in 2011, The Rolling Stones in 2002, three sold-out Garth Brooks shows across 2021 and 2022, and Post Malone's stadium tour in 2025.

Previous NHL Winter Classic results