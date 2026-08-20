How to buy MLS 2026 tickets: Major League Soccer opening weekend, fixtures, prices & more

MLS 2026 tickets start from $15 on StubHub, covering every one of the league's 30 clubs as the regular season runs through to Decision Day on November 7, ahead of the playoffs from November 18. The season resumed in mid-July after a rare mid-season pause for the FIFA World Cup, hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, and the stretch run is now well underway.

Inter Miami head into the second half of the campaign as defending champions, with Lionel Messi still the league's box-office draw, while Atlanta United continue to pull the biggest crowds in MLS. GOAL has the latest on fixtures, prices, and exactly where to buy MLS 2026 tickets right now.

When is MLS 2026?

Stage Dates Regular season February 21 - November 7, 2026 World Cup break May 25 - July 16, 2026 Playoffs November 18 - December 18, 2026 Teams 30 (15 Eastern Conference, 15 Western Conference) Format 34 regular-season games per team; playoffs are single-elimination Location USA and Canada

This weekend's MLS fixtures:

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm Charlotte FC vs D.C. United Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC Miami Freedom Park (Fort Lauderdale) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm LAFC vs Portland Timbers BMO Stadium (Los Angeles) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm Orlando City SC vs Real Salt Lake Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire FC Red Bull Arena (Harrison) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 7:30pm CF Montreal vs LA Galaxy Stade Saputo (Montreal) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pm Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Q2 Stadium (Austin) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pm Nashville SC vs Columbus Crew GEODIS Park (Nashville) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 8:30pm St. Louis CITY SC vs Houston Dynamo Energizer Park (St. Louis) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 9:30pm Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs FC Dallas BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 10:30pm San Diego FC vs Colorado Rapids Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego) Tickets Sat, Aug 22, 10:30pm San Jose Earthquakes vs Minnesota United FC PayPal Park (San Jose) Tickets Sun, Aug 23, 4:30pm New England Revolution vs New York City FC Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) Tickets Sun, Aug 23, 7pm Atlanta United FC vs Sporting Kansas City Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

Kickoff times are as published and can shift closer to the date, so confirm the exact time on your ticket. The full season schedule through Decision Day is available via the link above.

Where to buy MLS 2026 tickets

StubHub covers all 30 MLS clubs in one place, so there is no need to check 30 different team sites.

One search, every club. Filter by team, opponent, price range or seat section without leaving the page.

Filter by team, opponent, price range or seat section without leaving the page. Fast-selling fixtures. Marquee games, especially anything involving Inter Miami, sell out quickest, so buy early.

Marquee games, especially anything involving Inter Miami, sell out quickest, so buy early. FanProtect Guarantee. Get a valid ticket or your money back.

Get a valid ticket or your money back. Instant mobile delivery. Tickets transfer straight to your phone, ideal for last-minute matchday buys.

Tickets transfer straight to your phone, ideal for last-minute matchday buys. Presale vs resale. Some clubs offer season-ticket holders early access to home fixtures before general sale opens; StubHub is the fastest route once that window has passed, or for hard-to-get away-end seats.

Some clubs offer season-ticket holders early access to home fixtures before general sale opens; StubHub is the fastest route once that window has passed, or for hard-to-get away-end seats. Hospitality. Premium packages, including pitchside and suite options, are available for marquee matchups.

How much are MLS 2026 tickets?

Ticket type Price Cheapest available From $15 ( League average, regular season $25-$50 Marquee or rivalry games Above average, varies by matchup Playoffs Highest of the season

What moves the price:

Seat location. Pitchside and VIP sections cost significantly more than upper-tier seating.

Pitchside and VIP sections cost significantly more than upper-tier seating. Opponent and form. Inter Miami's home games, built around Messi, are consistently among the most expensive and quickest to sell out.

Inter Miami's home games, built around Messi, are consistently among the most expensive and quickest to sell out. Stadium size. Bigger venues like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta offer a wider spread of price points than smaller, soccer-specific grounds.

Everything you need to know about MLS 2026

Inter Miami are the defending MLS Cup champions, beating Vancouver 3-1 in December to win their first title in the league. Lionel Messi won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and a second straight MVP award, the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVPs. Miami lost Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets over the offseason but added 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair and Mexican striker Germán Berterame.

Atlanta United drew the biggest crowds in MLS again last season, averaging over 43,000 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including 65,520 for a single Matchday 1 fixture against CF Montreal, still one of the highest single-match attendances in the league this season.

MLS paused the regular season for seven weeks, from May 25 to July 16, while the FIFA World Cup was played across the US, Canada and Mexico, before action resumed in mid-July. The regular season now runs to Decision Day on November 7, with the playoffs following from November 18 to December 18.

Everything you need to know about the venues

Inter Miami now play at Miami Freedom Park, their new 25,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium in Fort Lauderdale, which opened in April 2026 and replaced their previous home at Chase Stadium.

MLS grounds vary hugely in size, from soccer-specific stadiums holding around 18,000-25,000, such as Q2 Stadium in Austin and GEODIS Park in Nashville, up to NFL-sized venues for the league's biggest draws, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Always check the specific venue, seating chart and capacity on your StubHub listing before you buy, since stadium size and layout vary widely from market to market.