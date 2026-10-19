How to get FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, schedule, ticket prices, Qatar venue information and more

We had a sensational summer of soccer during FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, but now it's the turn of the future legends of the game to shine in the Middle East.
The FIFA Under-17 World Cup returns to Qatar for the 2026 edition, from November 19 to December 13 and you can book tickets today.
The global youth tournament has grown in stature since FIFA permanently revolutionized the tournament format by turning it into an annual 48-team mega-tournament. Qatar hosted the event for the first time in 2025 and they will be through until 2029.
Footballing stars such as Ronaldinho, Neymar, Toni Kroos and Victor Osimhen have all shone on the under-17 stage previously. Who will leave their mark this time around? You could be in Qatar to find out in person.
Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can purchase FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to get them, how much they cost and more.
When is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?
The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 takes place from November 19 to December 13 in Qatar, with 104 matches being played in total.
The 48 teams are split into 12 groups (Groups A to L), with the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, progressing to the knockout stages (Round of 32).
The matches will be held extensively across the world-class pitches at the Aspire Zone in Doha, with the final on Sunday, December 13 being held at the historic Khalifa International Stadium.
Stage of tournament
Date(s)
Tickets
Venue(s)
Group phase
November 19-27
Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)
Round of 32
November 30 - December 1
Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)
Round of 16
December 3-4
Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)
Quarter-finals
December 7
Aspire Zone / Doha (various pitches)
Semi-finals
December 10
Aspire Zone / Doha (pitches 2 & 7)
3rd place play-off
December 13
Aspire Zone / Doha (pitch 2)
Final (& 3rd place game)
December 13
Khalifa International Stadium (Doha)
How to buy FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets
Official FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 tickets can be purchased directly through these channels:
- Primary Platform: FIFA Official Tickets Portal or the dedicated FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Ticket Page.
- Local Tournament Platform: The official Qatar hosting platform is also available at 'Road to Qatar'.
Important Dates & Sales Phases
Sales Phase
Start Date
Target Audience
Visa Presale
October 19, 2026
Exclusive window for Visa cardholders
General Public Sale
October 26, 2026
Open to all fans using any accepted payment method
If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.
Guaranteed transfers – Ticombo protects all ticket transfers and purchases through its built-in safety program called TixProtect. This program guarantees that you will get your tickets on time and that they will be valid for your event, or you will get a 100% refund.
How much are FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 tickets?
Official tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 start at QAR 20 (approx. £4.20 / $5.50 USD) for general Day Passes, with Final tickets priced from QAR 15-35 (approx. £3.20-£7.20 / $4.10-$9.60 USD).
Ticket Categories & Prices
Day Pass:
- Available from QAR 20 - General access to six pitches (Pitches 1, 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9) at the Aspire Zone Competition Complex on a single day with first-come, first-served seating, plus entry to the Fan Festival.
Prime Match Pass:
- Available from QAR 35 - Includes all the features of the 'Day Pass' plus a reserved seat at one of the two main pitches (Pitch 2 or Pitch 7) for a key/high-demand match of your choice (subject to pitch capacity).
Final Match Tickets (Khalifa International Stadium):
- Category 1: QAR 30-QAR 35
- Category 2: QAR 15
Keep tabs on the FIFA site and the tournament's official site, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.
Which teams are playing at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026?
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026 marks the historic debut of the expanded 48-team format and the following seven countries are making their very first appearance at the tournament: Greece, Montenegro, Mozambique, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania, and Vietnam.
Surprisingly, four of the last five U-17 World Cup winners (Nigeria, England, Germany and Portugal) all failed to qualify for the 2026 edition, so Brazil, who've been crowned champions on four previous occasions will be the most decorated nation taking part.
Group
Qualified Teams
Group A
Qatar, Panama, Greece, Egypt
Group B
New Caledonia, Ecuador, South Korea, Uganda
Group C
Argentina, Australia, Denmark, Mozambique
Group D
France, Haiti, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Group E
Italy, Côte d'Ivoire, Uzbekistan, Jamaica
Group F
Croatia, Cuba, Tajikistan, Senegal
Group G
Belgium, Mali, New Zealand, Vietnam
Group H
Spain, China PR, Morocco, Fiji
Group I
Brazil, Costa Rica, Republic of Ireland, Tanzania
Group J
USA, Algeria, Chile, Montenegro
Group K
Mexico, Cameroon, Romania, Venezuela
Group L
Japan, Colombia, Honduras, Serbia
Who are the most recent FIFA U-17 World Cup champions?
Nigeria top the all-time FIFA U-17 World Cup winners' standings, having lifted the trophy five times since 1985, when the tournament was first launched.
Year
Winners
Runners-up
2025
Portugal
Austria
2023
Germany
France
2019
Brazil
Mexico
2017
England
Spain
2015
Nigeria
Mali
2013
Nigeria
Mexico
2011
Mexico
Uruguay
2009
Switzerland
Nigeria
2007
Nigeria
Spain
2005
Mexico
Brazil