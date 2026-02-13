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Roberto Firmino of Al-Ahli Saudi lifts The AFC Champions League Elite trophyGetty Images
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Rob Norcup

How to buy AFC Champions League Elite tickets: February fixtures, where to buy, prices & more

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AFC Champions League Elite

Here’s how you could be seated at some of the upcoming standout Asian fixtures

It's been a thrilling start to this season's AFC Champions League Elite competition, and we are set for some crucial, nail-biting encounters over the next couple of weeks. 

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures on the horizon, including FC Seoul vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (February 17).

As the AFC Champions League unfolds, securing elite tickets can provide an unparalleled experience for fans. However, to engage more with the action, consider visiting best betting sites which offer insights, live odds, and updates that complement your match-day experience beautifully.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your Asian footballing dreams come true by securing match tickets to some unforgettable AFC Champions League Elite matches this month. Check out the upcoming fixtures and how you can buy tickets to them.

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Upcoming AFC Champions League Elite fixtures

The Matchday 7 & 8 AFC Champions League Elite League stage fixtures are as follows:

DateMatch (local time)LocationTickets
Mon Feb 16Al-Ahli vs Shabab Al Ahli (7pm) Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium (Jeddah)Tickets
 Sharjah vs Nasaf (8pm) Sharjah Stadium (Sharjah)Tickets
 Al-Hilal vs Al Wahda (9.15pm) Kingdom Arena (Riyadh)Tickets
 Al-Shorta vs Al-Duhail (9.15pm) Al Zawraa Stadium (Baghdad)Tickets
Tue Feb 17Al Sadd vs Al-Ittihad (7pm) Jassim bin Hamad Stadium (Al Rayyan)Tickets
 Al-Gharafa vs Tractor (7pm) Thani bin Jassim Stadium (Al Rayyan)Tickets
 Machida Zelvia vs Chengdu Rongcheng (7pm) Machida City Nozuta Park Stadium (Machida)Tickets
 Buriram United vs Shanghai Shenhua (7.15pm) Buriram Stadium (Buriram)Tickets
 Johor Darul Ta'zim vs Vissel Kobe (8.15pm) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (Iskandar Puteri)Tickets
 FC Seoul vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima (TBC) TBCTickets
Wed Feb 18Shanghai Port vs Ulsan HD (6pm) Pudong Football Stadium (Shanghai)Tickets
 Melbourne City vs Gangwon FC (9pm) Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)Tickets

What is the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 schedule?

The qualifying playoffs for this season’s AFC Champions League Elite kicked off back in mid-August. So, the complete competition lasts around eight months, with the final taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on April 25. These are the remaining round dates:

  • February 9-11: League Phase (Matchday 7)
  • February 16-18: League Phase (Matchday 8)
  • March 2-11: Round of 16 (1st & 2nd legs)
  • April 16-18: Quarter-finals
  • April 20-21: Semi-finals
  • April 25: Final

How to buy AFC Champions League Elite match tickets

Apart from the AFC Champions League Elite Finals, which take place from April 16-25 in Jeddah, you cannot buy tickets for AFC Champions League games directly through the AFC itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition. 

You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of the bigger fixtures.

While the official club portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase AFC Champions League Elite tickets, those looking to attend matches may wish to consider secondary sites such as Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of securing last-minute seats.

How much are AFC Champions League Elite match tickets?

The price for AFC Champions League Elite match tickets varies depending on several factors, including which clubs are involved, the venue, and the stage of the competition. 

For example, a semi-final featuring Al-Ittihad in Jeddah would cost far more than a league phase encounter in Fergana, watching Nasaf.

Clubs will typically set prices for AFC Champions League Elite tickets at the start of a season for the league stage. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, then prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location, and demand.

Keep tabs on the various clubs’ official ticket portals for additional information about availability and prices.

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What to expect from the AFC Champions League Elite 2026?

While some teams are looking to consolidate their lofty positions after making positive starts to their Asian campaigns, others are still trying to hit top form and clinch a vital top-8 spot in their regional groups to prevent their continental dreams from being dashed for good.

Two Matchdays of the league phase are still left to play. Matchday 7 games are played across three days (February 9-11), and the same goes for the final round (Matchday 8) league encounters, which take place from February 16-18.

It’s no surprise that the Saudi sides are amongst the favourites to lift the biggest prize in Asian football. Riyadh-based Al Hilal, who boast the talents of Darwin Nunez, Theo Hernandez, and Joao Cancelo, is the most-honoured club in the AFC Champions League Elite, having been crowned champions on four occasions in the past. They, along with the current holders from Jeddah, Al-Ahli, have already qualified for the Round of 16 stage.

Al Hilal is the only side in the competition who have won all its games to date, and the Blue Waves require just one more win from their final two league matches to clinch the No.1 spot in the West Region standings. If they finish the job, it means they will face the No.8 finishers in the pre-determined first phase of the knockouts.

Over in the East Region, only one side has guaranteed itself a spot in the knockouts so far. Japan’s Vissel Kobe have bagged 13 points from their first six league games and will be aiming to go further than the last-16 this time around. That was the round in which they bowed out last season. The two other Japanese representatives, Machida Zelvia and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, have also made positive starts to their AFC Champions League Elite campaigns and will be aiming to push on during the forthcoming Matchdays.

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the AFC Champions League Elite Finals, which take place from April 16-25 in Jeddah, you cannot buy tickets for AFC Champions League games directly through AFC themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this season's edition. You must visit the individual club’s sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of the bigger fixtures.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. Ticombo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Below are the last ten winners of the AFC Champions League competition:

YearWinnerRunner-UpScore
2025Al-AhliKawasaki Frontale(2-0)
2024Al AinYokohama F. Marinos(6-3 on agg)
2022Urawa Red DiamondsAl-Hilal(2-1 on agg)
2021Al-HilalPohang Steelers(2-0)
2020Ulsan HyundaiPersepolis(2-1)
2019Al-HilalUrawa Red Diamonds(3-0 on agg)
2018Kashima AntlersPersepolis(2-0 on agg)
2017Urawa Red DiamondsAl-Hilal(2-1 on agg)
2016Jeonbuk Hyundai MotorsAl Ain(3-2 on agg)
2015Guangzhou EvergrandeAl-Ahli(1-0 on agg)

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