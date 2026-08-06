‘Better and better’ - Thomas Muller is still interpreting space as an elite player, but the Vancouver Whitecaps star's magic remains a mystery

The MLS All-Star Game is meant to be a showcase of the league's best stars, but for much of the time those stars were gathered in Charlotte, it felt like a showcase for Thomas Muller. It wasn't forced, and it wasn't planned. It was just the gravitational pull of a man affectionately acknowledged as the Raumdeuter - "the interpreter of space".

Now, at age 36, it could be argued that Muller interprets the space around him better than ever. Muller has always been soccer's version of a philosopher, someone willing and capable of challenging ideas of what can and can't work. It's how he earned his nickname and how he earned his reputation. And yet, the reason so many are pulled to him isn't because he challenges those things with arrogance or bravado; he does so with a laugh, a joke and, perhaps, a beer in hand to chase down a teammate with.

That hasn't changed over the last two decades, as much as Muller's life has. He's still a superstar player, but also the face and voice of a Vancouver Whitecaps team that, for much of the 365 days he's been a part of it, has been in peril. He's still making magic on the pitch, but he's also more accessible than ever off of it. He's still finding new ways to drift his way into spaces that others can't, but he's doing so in a different way than he was five or 10 years ago.

And yet, for all that has changed and is continuing to change, it's all still the same to him. He is no longer the determined but affable constant at Bayern Munich, but he's still both determined and affable.

"I'm just being myself," he tells GOAL from a suite at Bank of America Stadium, "but, for sure, you come to an environment, and you have to find your spot."

His spot is different now. At the MLS All-Star Game, many of his teammates discussed how excited they were just to share a locker room with him. All summer long, while serving as a World Cup analyst on German TV, Muller was routinely recognized by former rivals and longtime friends. A player who, for years, was seen as underappreciated is getting his flowers.

So how is he dealing with it? How does a player who has always thrived on just narrowly avoiding attention handle the moments where even he can't duck out of its way? A little differently than he once did, he can acknowledge, but he's enjoying it all the same.

"When you are young, maybe you are not that ready, and you don't know what to expect from yourself, from your teammates," he says, "but now with the experience I have, you just know almost every scenario.

"I know what happens now, and now I know that I'm ready."