USWNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez shine against Spain, but shaky goalkeeping and defensive lapses leave Emma Hayes with plenty to fix

The USWNT have a history of responding when they get another shot at the same opponent. They bounced back from defeats to Japan and Brazil earlier this year. Spain, though, posed a different kind of challenge.

In the first meeting, the U.S. looked several steps behind. Lindsey Heaps and Rose Lavelle, usually the players dictating the attack and setting the rhythm, were left chasing the game. A normally composed back line looked disconnected, with Emily Fox and Avery Patterson stranded on their own islands. Up top, chances came, but the finishing did not.

The second game brought adjustments. There were improvements. But there was still plenty to fix.

Ashley Sanchez and Mallory Swanson delivered the goals that rescued a 2-2 draw, offering a reminder of the attacking talent available to Emma Hayes. Further back, the picture was less reassuring. Both Claudia Dickey and Phallon Tullis-Joyce endured difficult moments across the two matches, leaving questions in goal heading into qualifying.

Defensively, there was context to the growing pains: each starting back four was playing together for the first time. Tierna Davidson and Kennedy Wesley anchored both combinations and grew more comfortable as the games progressed, finding more patience in possession rather than rushing under Spain’s pressure. Still, those connections need to develop quickly.

The next time the USWNT take the field, a World Cup berth will be at stake. A win over El Salvador on Nov. 27 secures their place in Brazil. The friendlies are over. Now, the lessons have to translate into results.

With that in mind, GOAL looks at who raised their stock and who has more work to do heading into qualifying.