USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox helps Arsenal end winless run, Phallon Tullis-Joyce impresses in Manchester derby as Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey miss out

With 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying a month away, Emma Hayes will be keeping a close eye on her players' club form and fitness. This weekend brought a mixed picture for the USWNT's Europe-based contingent.

Alyssa Thompson, Emily Fox and Phallon Tullis-Joyce all featured for their clubs, while Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey and Lily Yohannes went without minutes.

Thompson played 45 minutes in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, while Fox helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham. Tullis-Joyce, meanwhile, was tested as Manchester United drew 1-1 with league leaders Manchester City.

With roster decisions approaching, Hayes will be looking for consistent performances from those getting minutes and a clearer picture of the availability of those missing out. Girma and Coffey's return timelines remain uncertain, while Yohannes' absence raises questions after no apparent injury concerns heading into the weekend.

GOAL looks at how the USWNT's players abroad fared…