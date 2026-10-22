U.S. Open Cup Final Winners and Losers: Benjamin Lundt goes from backup to hero as St. Louis CITY clinch first trophy on penalties

For 70 minutes of the US Open Cup final, Columbus Crew battered St. Louis CITY. This was not, in truth, the match that many would have expected. Yoann Damet wants his CITY side to control games with the ball, not beat off wave after wave without it. Still, they fought and held. And then, for 30 minutes, the Crew did the same, while St. Louis expressed some attacking ideas.

Eventually, penalties were needed, where St. Louis - and reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Lundt - stepped up. He saved two. St. Louis smashed home all five, securing a cup title that might just kick off an era of silverware for this soccer city.

Both teams had their flaws here. St. Louis, so effective in MLS thanks to a midseason revamp, were without star man Rafa Navarro, and looked short of ideas up front. Columbus, too, showed why they are out of the playoff picture (for now) in the East. They lack cutting edge in the final third. And for as much as the livewire attacking midfielder Brais Mendez found tidy pockets and created clever angles, the Crew needed a finisher.

But it never came - not in regular time, at least. Roman Burki equalled a handful of efforts in St. Louis' goal before being replaced due to a nasty head injury. His backup, Lundt, offered much of the same. As the game wore on, this looked much like two disciples of legendary Columbus coach Wilfried Nancy playing out a stalemate - different interpretations of the same 3-4-2-1 system. Columbus quadrupled the number of St. Louis shots, but put just three of them on target.

By the end, this looked like a real cup tie, all hard-running, cramps and injury stoppages. It ended in penalties, the only way these things can truly be sorted - especially if they're this gutsy, and, in truth, this poor. St. Louis shot first, scored first, and never stopped scoring. The Crew faltered twice, in no small part thanks to the reflexes of the immense Lundt. St. Louis have their long-coveted first trophy in franchise history. And despite the sludge, it felt mightily deserved.