Uncompromising Antonio Conte is the only manager who can whip miserable Man Utd into shape

Michael Carrick is on borrowed time. Manchester United have endured their worst start to a league season since 1986, winning only one of their opening eight games, and are sitting just one point outside of the Premier League's relegation zone.

There have been so many lows in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford, but after following up a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Champions League newcomers Como with a 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, it feels like the Red Devils have finally hit rock bottom. Carrick will stay on for Saturday's trip to Chelsea amid reports that he will be given the chance to turn the club's form around, but that would take a miracle, because a section of the dressing room has clearly downed tools and turned against him.

The same thing happened to Ruben Amorim, Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes before Carrick, as player power has run rampant for well over a decade, largely because of the ineptitude of the recruitment department, which has repeatedly given the green light to signings that don't have the quality or mentality needed to succeed at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Carrick can definitely claim to have been let down by a board that only gave him £155 million for perhaps the most underwhelming midfield overhaul of all time. The INEOS regime and the Glazer family continued to treat a club legend as interim manager after handing him a two-year contract for getting United back into the Champions League. That was unforgivable, and as the outpouring of love Carrick received from the fans after the Bournemouth game showed, he is not to blame for any of this.

Something has to change if the poor results continue, though, and ousting the manager is always the easiest move to make. Until the owners are ripped from their decadent nests, United will remain trapped in a cycle of failure, but a sorely-needed culture reset is possible if Carrick is eventually replaced by a serial winner who will whip the miserable squad into shape. Enter Antonio Conte.