It's official, Marcus Rashford is heading back to Manchester United. Speaking after his team's 1-1 friendly draw with Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden on Saturday, Michael Carrick confirmed that Rashford will join up with the squad for the next phase of their pre-season campaign in the Republic of Ireland, alongside England team-mate Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez.

"I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history," Carrick said. "We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together. Marcus is part of that, and Kobbie and Lisandro. We look forward to seeing them."

Rashford could be handed some minutes when United taken on Premier League rivals Leeds at Croke Park on Wednesday, and will also be available for the club's final pre-season outing against AC Milan in Poland three days later, which will see Ruben Amorim come up against his former employers. Amorim was sacked by United in January, and deservedly so, after just 14 months in the dugout, having alienated the players and fans alike with his rigid tactical set-up and bizarre in-game decisions.

But he didn't get everything wrong. Amorim's handling of Rashford was especially strong, and it set the tone for a change in culture that Carrick has benefitted from. The new United boss must now be very careful he doesn't undo that good work by giving Rashford another chance he doesn't deserve.