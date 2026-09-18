Noahkai Banks follows his heart to Germany over the USMNT - only time will tell what either side has lost or gained

Almost exactly one year before leaving the U.S. Men's National Team for good, Noahkai Banks sat alongside teammate Damion Downs at the team's New Jersey hotel. The center back was participating in his first USMNT camp, and he said it was starting to feel like home. Downs helped make him feel welcome. So, too, did German speakers like Chris Richards and Jonathan Klinsmann. He was even training against Christian Pulisic, a player he said was an "idol" of his growing up.

"It's great because I can still grow," he told GOAL during that first and, ultimately, last USMNT camp. "I'm still so young, so I can learn a lot from playing against Damion, Christian, Timothy [Weah], everyone. I think that helps me with my career. Yeah, it makes me better."

"For me to represent America, it's such a big honor," he added. "I've done it so much at the youth level. I love it."

That was then, though, and this is now. After months of mulling over his international future - and missing out on a potential World Cup spot in the process - Banks reportedly opted for Germany on Friday. Well, Germany's youth teams, at least. The USMNT, ultimately, wasn't the 19-year-old Augsburg center back's long-term home.

Joining Germany's U-21s for this international break will require Banks to file a one-time switch, closing the door on his U.S. career. It's a significant step. For dual nationals, these decisions can mean weighing connections to two countries, with only one shirt to wear. Banks has chosen his.

The choice is, ultimately, his alone, but with it now made, there will be no shortage of nitpicking and analyzing why he made it. Was this the plan all along? Could manager Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT have done more? Will this be a big loss for the U.S., or just another momentary pain point in a long line of recruiting defeats that don't look so bad in hindsight?

Overall, Banks' decision is a complicated one, and not one that requires blame or credit to anyone else who was a part of it. Don't blame him for following his heart or Pochettino for not trying harder to change it. This isn't necessarily a USMNT failure or a German success.

A 19-year-old kid has made a life-changing decision, one that may or may not work out in the end. There will be some hurt by it and some celebrating it. Yet, that decision is both nothing personal and also the most personal choice a soccer player can make.