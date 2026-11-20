That's the wildcard games sorted, then. And it seems as though there's a little bit of cosmic justice here. Cincinnati were better against Orlando, and walked away with a 3-1 win that really could have been eight. They are a more complete side, and even if there are massive question marks around their defense, they could be dangerous in moments against Nashville in the first round.

Out West, it wasn't so cut and dry. But RSL delivered in the big moments, and Seattle did not. The Sounders missed a penalty in normal time, and then failed to convert repeatedly when spot-kicks were needed to settle things. RSL, meanwhile, scrapped, scrapped, and scrapped some more. Was that penalty win one for the statisticians? Not at all. But that's what playoff soccer is all about.

Anyway, the playoff field is now entirely set, which means it's time for the fun stuff to really start. GOAL looks at the Winners and Losers of the wildcard fixtures...