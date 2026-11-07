Man Utd fans need hope - and starting Shea Lacey would give Red Devils reason to believe in a brighter future

Manchester United's academy was once among the proudest in the country, with the famed 'Class of '92' driving their success between the end of the 20th century and the start of the 21st. However, over the last decade or so, the club's success with developing young players has almost completely dried up.

Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, and Kobbie Mainoo are the only graduates to have enjoyed sustained spells in the first team during that period, but none of them fall into the same world-class bracket that the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and David Beckham did. United have instead overspent on big-name signings to try and recapture the glory days - an approach that has spectacularly failed.

However, hype is now building around a teenager who has the talent to buck the trend. Shea Lacey has made six appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this term, including an electric 15-minute cameo against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick has taken a cautious approach with Lacey, but it makes little sense to hold him back any longer. United need more innovation and penetration in the final third if they are to salvage what has been a miserable campaign, and the 19-year-old can provide just that if he's entrusted with a starting role.