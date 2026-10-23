'Football is sh*t without the fans' - Inside Lazio's best-ever start to a Serie A season despite supporter civil war

Thousands of Lazio supporters followed through on a collective threat not to renew their season tickets for the 2026-27 season, thus costing the club millions in revenue, prompting an increasingly desperate Lotito to pen an open letter to the stayaway supporters that was published in Il Messaggero.

"Anyone who makes decisions can make mistakes," he wrote. "Anyone who runs a club as important as Lazio knows they will be exposed, judged and criticised. I do not shy away from that. But I ask that judgments take into account the full picture, not only the most emotional or convenient part of the story.

"And within that picture, there is one issue I want to address clearly: the relationship with supporters must improve significantly. I say this without ambiguity. Lazio must find new, serious and responsible ways of listening to, engaging with and involving its people.

"With respect for all of you, for your passion and for the history you represent, I believe the time has come to open a new chapter: more dialogue, more listening and more shared responsibility. Without manipulation. Without settling scores. Without dividing Lazio into good and bad camps."

The response from the fan groups was unequivocal: "IT'S TOO LATE NOW!". A statement shared by various supporters' groups also argued that Lotito had completely underestimated the strength and the scale of the opposition to his presidency.

"[His letter is] deliberately addressed to the Lazio Clubs, as is specified several times, and that alone shows how little Mr. Lotito knows about Lazio’s supporters," the joint-statement read. "Mr. Lotito does not realise that several Lazio Clubs - among the most representative and active ones - are also part of the organised supporters’ groups. He cannot know this simply because he does not understand this world and has never had any interest in understanding it.

"The purpose of this letter is to divide a people into 'good' and 'bad', trying to win over one side at the expense of the other. Once again, he will not succeed. He finds us united, compact and standing together on a single front that has grown tired of this situation."

Consequently, when Lazio's campaign kicked off with a Coppa Italia clash with Mantova on August 16, there were just over 5,000 fans in attendance - almost half of which were the away end, while some Roma supporters bought seats in the home sections just to revel in their rivals' misery.

Unsurprisingly, a shock 2-0 loss to a Serie B side only heightened the tension at the club - and yet, amid all of this division, Lazio have managed to generate a sense of togetherness among the players that Danish centre-back Oliver Provstgaard says he has never experienced before.

"Gattuso is a big part of that," the Dane told DAZN Italia after the win in Turin. "I am very happy that he came here."