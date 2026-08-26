'It was like I was at home' - USMNT legend Jozy Altidore on his ties to Liga MX, MLS' growth and Leagues Cup's evolving rivalry

These days, Altidore's life is mostly about the Leagues Cup. This has been a compelling iteration of the competition that, in truth, rests on something of a knife's edge. All four semifinalists in 2025 were MLS clubs. And even if every single last-eight game was settled by one goal or on penalties, American sides held a clear advantage. They were just, well, better.

But this year things look different. The quarterfinal field was evenly split, but Liga MX battered some of MLS’s best during Phase One. For the second straight year, clubs faced only opponents from the other league during the opening stage. The results were far from encouraging for MLS. Inter Miami, Charlotte, FC Cincinnati, Nashville and Vancouver - all considered MLS Cup contenders - failed to reach the knockout rounds. Liga MX’s strongest sides, meanwhile, moved on.

"It's been a really good iteration this year, so really excited to see all the excitement around Leagues Cup and around soccer in the United States," he said.

For Altidore, though, the biggest takeaway is change. He grew up in an era where Liga MX and Mexican soccer at large were the superior power. His United States Men's National Team might have competed in major tournaments - and won the Gold Cup shortly before Altidore made his debut. But he experienced fluctuations in quality. He was on a Gold Cup-winning roster just once, and finished second twice. The rivalry used to be indicative of that - the best of Mexico against the best of the U.S. The rivalry used to be an extension of the national-team battle - the best of Mexico against the best of the U.S. Now, at club level, it is shaped by far more international rosters.

"Early on in MLS, you would say there were more American players, and I think now Inter Miami is a great example, right? It's a team that's littered with South American talent, European talent. I think you can go down the list and name a few teams like that - Chicago Fire, LAFC. There's a ton of teams now that have kind of international influence. So I think the rivalry has expanded to more of a league level than it was just the USA-Mexico type of rivalry," he said.