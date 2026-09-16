JJ Gabriel, Max Dowman and how to successfully manage a wonderkid as Man Utd face losing once-in-a-generation talent
JJ Gabriel has sent a formal notice to Manchester United requesting the cancellation of his registration at the club with immediate effect. This was a bolt from the blue at the worst possible time for the Red Devils, who are still reeling from a derby defeat to Manchester City that leaves them 13th in the Premier League table after four games of the new campaign.
The hype around Gabriel has skyrocketed over the last year, and he made his senior debut for the club in pre-season, stepping off the bench for a late cameo in a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. It was widely assumed that competitive minutes would come next, but Michael Carrick has still yet to name the 15-year-old in a matchday squad in 2026-27.
Last week, Carrick named fellow academy stars Shea Lacey and Harry Amass in his squad ahead of Gabriel for United's Champions League opener against Azerbaijani minnows Sabah, while the teenager dubbed 'Kid Messi' by fans online had to be content with a Youth League run-out against the same opponent.
Gabriel channelled any frustration he may have had into a superb display, becoming the youngest player to ever score a Youth League hat-trick for United in a thumping 5-0 victory. However, he subsequently deleted all mention of the club from his social media channels.
Clearly, there's been a miscommunication of some kind that has led to this situation, and begs the question, what is the best way for clubs to handle wonderkids in a digital age where unrealistic expectations are at an all-time high?
Tough battle ahead
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all trying to recruit Gabriel. However, United have no intention of sanctioning his exit, and senior officials are now working to change his mind.
INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already been the subject of protests in his short time as the face of United's football operations due to a series of unpopular decisions, and would be hounded if he lets a once-in-a-generation talent slip through his fingers. Gabriel is under contract until next summer, but he's not part of the club's full-time model or a scholar, and will technically be free to depart when he turns 16 on October 16, if he has a European passport.
United are now looking into that. Gabriel's father, Joe O’Cearuill, is a former professional footballer who made two appearances for Ireland, while his mother is of Greek Cypriot heritage. Under Brexit rules, Gabriel could transfer out of England before the age of 18 as a dual national to a country within the European Union.
The Red Devils managed to keep Gabriel out of City's clutches last year, but this looks like a tougher battle. It could be that his head has already turned. Indeed, he was scheduled to take part in first-team training on Saturday but didn't show up, and hasn't been seen at Carrington this week.
Carrick was set to include Gabriel in his squad for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Brighton at Old Trafford. Had he made it on the pitch, Gabriel would have made history as the youngest player to ever feature for the senior team, but his involvement has now been ruled out.
Real deal
United's academy hasn't produced a genuine superstar since Marcus Rashford, and Gabriel has been a beacon of hope ever since he joined the youth ranks as an 11-year-old. He's a two-footed forward with remarkable agility who can wriggle out of the tightest spaces, and a clinical finisher when he gets a sight of goal.
Comparisons to Lionel Messi do Gabriel no favours, but he does have a similar style to Neymar - one of the Barcelona legend's former team-mates. He even plays in the same model of Nike boots as the Brazilian, having signed a lucrative contract extension with the sports footwear giants in March 2025.
Last season, Gabriel broke into United's Under-18s squad at the age of 14 - another record - and hit 20 goals in 21 league games. That earned him the inaugural Premier League U18s Player of the Year award, and he became the youngest recipient of United's Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year prize.
In August, he made the step up to the U21s, and marked his debut against Ipswich in style, registering two assists and scoring a delightful chip in a 5-0 romp. Seven days later, he was on the scoresheet again as United thrashed Leicester City, 4-1.
All of this paints the picture of a teenager who is way ahead on the developmental scale. It's understandable why there is so much clamour for Carrick to give Gabriel his shot, especially when United are crying out for some inspiration in the final third, and when looking at the success of Max Dowman at Arsenal.
Arsenal getting it right
In September 2022, Ethan Nwaneri made history as the youngest player to ever feature in the Premier League at the age of 15 years and 181 days when coming on for Arsenal against Brentford. Although his progress has stalled over the last year, with Arsenal loaning him out to Marseille and Borussia Dortmund, Nwaneri now has over a half-century of appearances for the Gunners, and still has a very bright future at just 19 years of age.
Arsenal have once again embraced the 'if you're good enough, you're old enough' adage with Dowman, who became the Premier League's second-youngest player when Mikel Arteta threw him on against Leeds United in August 2025. Dowman went on to break James Vaughan's record as the league's youngest goal-scorer with a superb solo effort against Everton in March, at just 16 years and 139 days old.
He became the youngest title-winner ever in May, too, and this week, emulated United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney as only the second 16-year-old to score a brace for a Premier League side in a major competition, helping Arsenal to a 4-2 win over Ipswich in the Carabao Cup.
Dowman has already featured in 14 senior games for Arsenal, showcasing a unique blend of flair and physical maturity that has made it impossible for Arteta to overlook him. Dowman has also been mentioned in the same breath as Messi, by Arteta himself, but the Arsenal boss is nurturing the youngster masterfully, carefully picking the right moments to unleash him.
"We have to look after him. He's 16 years old. You don't see that in this league. In other leagues in Europe, that's a totally different context," Arteta said after the Ipswich game. "But in this league, with the demands that the league [has], the players and everything put on you, we really need to make sure every time we throw him in, he's in the right context with the right preparation. That's what we are trying to do."
'His time will come'
Gabriel does not match up to Dowman from a physical standpoint. He's a very slight build, and is often the smallest player on the pitch. Although his toughness and determination go some way to making up for that, rushing him into first-team action could backfire dramatically for United, especially if he made an immediate impact.
In that scenario, Carrick would then be under pressure to play Gabriel every week, putting a lot of strain on his young body. Arteta has the luxury of rotating Dowman in sporadically, because Arsenal have a deep squad that allows him to pick a variety of different teams that win games consistently.
United are far weaker across the pitch by contrast, with performance levels fluctuating constantly. If Carrick suddenly dropped Gabriel from his plans, he'd be accused of being too conservative as the team toils for improvement. On the flip side of the coin, if Gabriel came in and struggled to impose himself, people would label him an overrated prospect.
Carrick has, then, been very wise up to this point, certainly in the eyes of United academy graduate Danny Simpson, who got his start in the game towards the end of the glorious Sir Alex Ferguson era.
Speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Free Bets, Simpson said: "You've seen Arsenal do it, haven't you, with Max Dowman. He's come in, then he takes him out, then we don't know about him for a bit, then he might come back in. I think it's easier for Dowman.
"This is what I'm going to say. I came through United, this is what people don't realise. I came through United and United were great. I could come on for 10 minutes because most of the time we were 2-0 up, 3-0 up. I would play, I'd get my debut or a second game and I'd be playing with the second XI who could win the Premier League! I think that's Max Dowman. He's coming into a team that's flying in confidence, full of top, top talent, winning games.
"People in the second XI, a bit like United back in the day, just as good. It's easy to come on and have an impact and play well. I think maybe United at the minute is a bit different. I will say that. I know we all want to see Gabriel play and it's exciting, but it's just a very different situation to Max Dowman at Arsenal.
"I just think that Michael Carrick will know what to do and when to. We've seen it a little bit with Shea Lacey. I've trained with Shea and I've been around him and I'll say he's a top talent. Just let him [Gabriel] train and be around the team and his time will come."
Yamal envy
Equally, it is difficult to hold ambitious young players back when they can see their peers thriving. Even if Gabriel were to grudgingly accept that his case is different to Dowman's, he's probably looking at Lamine Yamal's progress at Barcelona through even greener eyes.
Yamal was similarly skinny when he made his senior bow in 2023 at the tender age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days old. That made him vulnerable to heavy challenges, but the Spaniard's explosive speed and high footballing IQ ensured he could outsmart his opponents.
La Liga is also less physically demanding than the Premier League, with more focus placed on tactical discipline and keeping possession than high-intensity transitions. It's the ideal place for true technicians to reach their full potential. In the unforgiving Premier League environment, where time on the ball is minimal, Yamal may not have risen to prominence so quickly.
Gabriel might believe Barca or Real Madrid can put him on the fast-track to stardom. That would be understandable, but also naïve, because timing is everything. When Yamal debuted at Barca, they were on their way to the La Liga title under Xavi, but had been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage.
Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Torres were not the players they are today; there was room for Yamal to upset the established order. Now, Barca have Yamal, a peak-of-his-powers Raphinha, Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus to call upon upfront. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande at his disposal in the Madrid dressing room.
Whatever he eventually decides, Gabriel will have to patiently wait for opportunities, but he has a clearer path to a regular role at United than at any of the clubs chasing his signature. Sticking to an 'I want it all right now' stance could end up working against him.
Can't be held to ransom
The bottom line is: United cannot be held to ransom by a child who is still 18 months away from sitting his GCSEs, even one as gifted as Gabriel. Carrick and the youth coaches have done right by him to this point, and will continue to do so if he comes to his senses, but if not, there's no point standing in his way.
Any long-running saga will only distract from the Red Devils' attempts to bounce back from their poor start to the season. Whether being pushed in this direction by those closest to him or not, Gabriel is acting rashly, emboldened by a false sense of privilege.
Homegrown legends like George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville worked tirelessly for their moment to shine. Nothing was handed to them on a silver platter; the highest standards must be met on and off the pitch to make the grade.
Greatness comes to those who fight through adversity, as much-maligned former United boss Ruben Amorim essentially pointed out shortly before he was sacked in January. "There is a feeling of entitlement we have in our club," he said in a news conference. "Sometimes, difficult moments is not a bad thing for the kids. We don't always need accolades in everything. We are not helping.
"Nowadays, they [players] speak and go against the club because they feel entitled. Let's stay. Let's fight. Let's overcome. That is the way we can solve things."
Amorim got a lot of things wrong in his brief tenure, but he was right about that. With his current mindset, Gabriel is not going to make a significant difference in the famous red shirt. The most vital lesson that any up and comers must learn is that no one is bigger than the club. If that goes over his head, United are better off letting Gabriel go and build his personal brand elsewhere.