‘This is a new start’ - Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to return to the USMNT and his 2030 blueprint
It’s easy to see why U.S. Soccer would want to bring Mauricio Pochettino back as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.
After 18 months with the Argentinian in charge, his return brings continuity. It brings the opportunity to build on the better moments of the World Cup and learn from the ones that led to the end of their 2026 run.
But Pochettino? He doesn’t see his return as a continuation. He doesn’t see his contract as an extension or his tenure as one long run to 2030. No, the moment he signed on the dotted line, he says, American soccer began a new era. This is a fresh start, for both him and the federation, even if it comes on the foundation put together during the previous cycle.
The second Pochettino era officially began Monday, when U.S. Soccer confirmed his return on a contract through the 2030 World Cup. After an 18-month sprint toward 2026, he will now oversee his first full cycle. In his first comments since re-signing, Pochettino made clear that the previous campaign is already behind him. The focus has shifted to 2030 - and the path there will look vastly different.
“I think it's a good moment to refresh that mindset, to refresh that culture and philosophy, and to start to create, again, a new era of U.S. Soccer and the U.S. men's national team,” he said. “It’s with a different approach and thinking that everyone, every player, will have the possibility to join us if they perform. Then, every single area of the federation needs to feel that they can create a real impact on the performance on the pitch. I think we want the possibility to work together.”
Over the past 18 months, much of Pochettino’s work was centered around resetting culture.
That culture, he says, is now in place. And, with that in place, the real work begins.
The first Pochettino era was a sprint, one solely focused on getting a team ready to win a few games over the course of a summer. This one is a marathon. It’s one centered around building things bigger than one tournament.
By committing to the USMNT, Pochettino has committed to the long haul, and he’s committed to new challenges and new tasks unlike any he’s faced previously.
“Now, to start in a fresh way with a different approach, trying to create a different philosophy, a different idea of what we need to do,” he said. “To have the possibility to start from zero? I don't want that. I don’t want to think or to believe that it is a continuity of the last 18 months or 19 months that we were working there. I think that the vision of the federation for the future demands us to have a different approach and certain different principles with some similarities, but, of course, completely different.
“Our responsibility, as the coaching staff, is to provide the federation with different things.”
LONG-TERM COMMITMENT
After the World Cup, Pochettino said that all parties needed a period of rest and recovery before deciding what would come next. However, discussions of a new deal started even before the U.S. kicked a ball this summer. They began at a steakhouse in New York leading up to this summer’s tournament when U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and federation leadership began to outline to Pochettino what the next phase of American soccer could look like. In the weeks since the World Cup, both sides have continued those talks, and there was a sense from the start that everything was going to align.
From Pochettino's perspective, this was an opportunity to take on even more responsibility. After spending 18 months with tunnel vision on the World Cup, Pochettino will now have four years to shape American soccer from the top down. His primary focus will, of course, be the USMNT, but his voice will be prominent in every facet of the American game. That, ultimately, will be a part of his legacy, too, and, by staying four years, Pochettino has the ability to cement his place as a defining figure in American soccer.
And, from the federation’s perspective, it makes plenty of sense to hand the reins back to Pochettino. He remains one of the world's best coaches, and the world got a glimpse of that this summer. Now, the federation hopes to empower him to produce even more and help the USMNT take that next step that it didn't quite take this summer.
Still, there is an elephant in the room. When you have a top coach, the rest of the world often wants that coach. So, while Pochettino’s contract is through the 2030 tournament, it’s likely that, at some point, his name will be linked with big jobs, much like they were in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup.
That’s a problem for another day, Pochettino says, because, at this moment, both he and the federation see this as a long-term partnership.
“You never know what can happen in soccer. Today, people really love you, but in X time, maybe that changes, that feeling,” he said. “That is why I think, for us, every time that we sign a contract is to go to the last day of the contract. If now we sign a four-year contract, we need to think we will arrive there, and we sign the contract because we really believe that we are going to spend four years there, because if not, it’s bad. If we don't believe in that process, if we don't believe in that journey, why would we sign for four years? “
Pochettino acknowledged that sentiment can change quickly in soccer and that neither side can predict what the next four years will bring. Still, he said both he and U.S. Soccer signed the deal with the genuine belief that he will remain in charge through its conclusion, adding that both parties are comfortable with the terms and committed to seeing the process through.
Before signing that contract and making that commitment, Pochettino first needed to come to grips with the 2026 tournament. That is at least partially why this took some time to get done.
WORLD CUP REFLECTIONS
Pochettino admitted that, after the World Cup, he was emotional and, at times, he has let his emotions get the better of him. With such a big decision, he didn’t want that to happen so, after the World Cup, he took a step back, reflected, and thought about what would come next.
And, through those reflections, he found motivation.
“What we learned was that we were so close,” he said. “That gap with the best teams in the world is not too big. I think we will be careful to do things in a different way. To reduce that gap, I think it's possible. I think it's possible because we have the talent and we have the organization. We have the capacity to create more on the pitch.”
He said that confidence extended beyond the current squad. Even while prioritizing preparations for the 2026 World Cup, Pochettino and his staff evaluated young players who could contribute during the next cycle. That process left him convinced that the USMNT has both the talent pipeline and organizational structure to compete with the world’s best.
That provided the sporting rationale for his return, but Pochettino admitted that emotion also influenced his decision. During his time away, he thought often about the connections he had built with the players and supporters. He spoke throughout his first tenure about helping American soccer culture grow, and after experiencing that passion during the World Cup, he wants more.
“I think the magic thing that happened during the World Cup was the connection with the people,” he said. “Of course, with the whole organization and everything, that was a key point, to make that decision.”
So, too, was the chance to work with his players, and that includes a totally different group that he’s eager to usher in.
A DIFFERENT PLAYER POOL
Throughout his time in American soccer, Pochettino has made it clear that there would be no handouts and no spots guaranteed. And, as he begins this second stage of his tenure, he says the same thing. Things will be different, he says, and both the players and the outside world see that happen quickly.
“They need to be ready because we are going to be a little bit different,” he said. “Knowing the human side is going to be the same, but the demand of the professional side, yes, of course, we are going to be more demanding.
“We are not going to be, in some situations, as flexible as we were because, before, it was for the benefit of players, the benefit of a structure that was already built. Now it's about starting the house from zero, and everyone needs to feel that we have the opportunity to be there because we want to compete every day.”
Pochettino framed the new cycle as a complete reset. Every player will have an opportunity to earn a place, he said, but only if they embrace the standards and structure U.S. Soccer establishes over the next four years. It will be a more deliberate and demanding process - and one that extends well beyond the group that went to the 2026 World Cup.
That includes the next generation. With the extended runway to the next World Cup, Pochettino knows he will be measured on how he ushers in new faces. It’s often a struggle for second-cycle coaches to do that as they look to balance loyalty with freshness. Pochettino insists it won’t be a struggle for him. Instead, it’s something he’s most excited about.
Pochettino said one priority will be identifying young players who could contribute in 2030 and introducing them early to his principles and expectations. But opportunities will not be limited to the next generation. Returning players and late bloomers who were overlooked during the previous cycle will also be considered.
“They need to feel that if they perform, they can have the possibility to join us,” he said.
THE NEXT PART: THE JOURNEY
There’s a keyword Pochettino used there: possibility.
It’s the word that kept both sides engaged in this process. This is not a finished product. It’s not even close. And while the 2026 World Cup showed that progress had been made, it also revealed how many more steps must be taken for the U.S. to be where it wants to be by 2030.
Pochettino believes in that possibility. U.S. Soccer believes he is the man to make it a reality. It’s why the marriage between the two parties will continue for the foreseeable future.
Pochettino acknowledged that four years is a long runway, particularly compared with the 18-month sprint toward the 2026 World Cup. That experience taught him not to overlook the daily work, he said. His aim now is to make every day count and build a journey that creates lasting memories, regardless of the final result.
That’s Pochettino’s why: the opportunity to build something over time and create new memories along the way. Can he do it? That’s the big question, and it’s the one that will define this next cycle, as different - and perhaps as similar - as it might ultimately be to everything that preceded it.
Pochettino does have a vision for that journey. He wants to demand more from his players while still giving them the freedom to express themselves.
“I think the players need to know that they are going to feel free,” Pochettino said, “because we are a coaching staff that demands a lot.”