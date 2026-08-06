Grow up, Neymar! Brazil & Santos icon's pathetic goading of minnows Remo is latest embarrassing act as he classlessly hurtles towards retirement

Neymar admitted his international career had "finished" after Brazil's dismal defeat to Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 16, and reiterated that stance last week, despite pleas from his father to reconsider. "I experienced a lot ​there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want anymore," the Santos star told reporters.

It has also been suggested that Neymar could retire from the sport completely when his contract at Santos expires, which he is not ruling out. "I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar said via his YouTube channel on Monday. "I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time."

The 34-year-old added: "I'm feeling good physically, more and more so, out on the pitch. I want to always improve even if I'm at the end of my career. I'm very happy to have experienced what I've experienced up to now. I have nothing to complain about my career."

That final sentence was surprising, because it feels like all Neymar does is complain these days. He dragged his country down on the global stage, and he's doing the same to Santos, who absolutely do not need the negative headlines he creates while mired in another relegation scrap. There hasn't been any improvement in Neymar's game for many years either, and poor decision-making has chipped away at his stature in the game.

Neymar should be filled with regret considering how he's squandered his rare gift for sprinkling magic on the pitch, and now it's all used up, the logical next step is to hang up his boots for good. However, it may be too late for him to avoid bowing out as a villain.