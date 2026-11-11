Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1084210065.jpgIMAGO / DeFodi Images

Germany are in trouble! A “new transfer market” is getting increasingly heated

These days, it is not just clubs competing for players, but national associations too – and Germany is a hotspot for this trend. Moves in the “new” transfer market are often the result of lengthy groundwork and could perhaps one day involve transfer fees.

Nino Duit
Translated by

  • The transfer market has changed beyond recognition. Once seen as a by-product of football, it now sits at the centre of public attention. These days, many fans seem more interested in who their club might sign than in who takes the field, how they play and what results they get.

    For those fans, another transfer market has emerged in recent years. In this one, football associations compete for players rather than clubs, often just as fiercely. The driving force lies beyond football: mass migration, as people seek a better or safer life, or both.

    These movements mean a considerable proportion of the world's population have more than one homeland and are, in theory, eligible to play for more than one national team. This is particularly pronounced in Europe, especially in Germany.

  • Nicolo Tresoldi: one player, three countries

    imago-sport-1085514721.jpgIMAGO

    For Germany, Nicolo Tresoldi is the most intriguing case right now. The 22-year-old striker is scoring goals for Club Brugge at a remarkable rate and is eligible to play for three countries. Born in Sardinia to an Argentinian mother and an Italian father, he moved with his family to Hanover at 13 when his mother changed jobs. He later obtained German citizenship there.

    All three national associations want him. Germany, in particular, need a young, clinical centre-forward. Tresoldi has already spoken of talks with Germany coach Jürgen Klopp and his Italian counterpart Roberto Mancini, and says: "My heart is a bit 50:50." He currently plays for Germany's U21s and wants to decide which national association to represent after the U21 European Championship next summer.

    At youth level, a player can switch between national associations as often as he likes, provided he holds the relevant citizenship. A competitive appearance for a senior national team provisionally ties him to that team. He can then switch only if he has made three or fewer appearances, has not been in the squad for any major tournament, his last appearance was at least three years ago, and he was under 21 at the time and already held a passport for the new country.

  • Selection of dual nationals

    Tresoldi may be Germany's most fiercely contested international prospect right now, but he is far from the only one. Germany's current U21 squad shows why winning these battles matters to the national team's future: 14 of its 23 players hold at least one other citizenship.

    Alongside Tresoldi, the squad includes promising players such as Paris Brunner (DR Congo), Dzenan Pejcinovic (Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Karim Coulibaly (Ivory Coast). The picture is similar across all youth national teams. Niko Ilicevic, who recently made his Bundesliga debut for Eintracht Frankfurt a day after his 16th birthday, also holds Croatian citizenship. Their other home countries are courting them all, and each could still decide against a career with the DFB team despite having trained in Germany.

    Jonathan Tah (Ivory Coast), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Serbia) and Jamal Musiala (England) have all stayed loyal to the DFB in recent years. Even so, Germany have lost too many high-calibre players to other associations. They would undoubtedly strengthen the DFB team now or in the future.

  • Stanisic, Yildiz and Maza opted against the DFB

    The most prominent examples, and the most painful from a German perspective, are Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich, Croatia), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus Turin, Turkey) and Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen, Algeria). All three played at the World Cup in the summer for their respective ancestral nations rather than Germany. So did numerous others with comparable backgrounds, from Paul Wanner (Austria) and Malik Tillman (USA) to Can Uzun (Turkey).

    Munich-born midfielder Erblin Osmani (17), who came through Bayern Munich's youth system, recently made his debut for Kosovo. Berlin-born centre-back Matteo Palma (18) is in Italy's squad for the first time after securing a regular place at Serie A club Udinese Calcio. Both previously played for German youth national teams.

    For a young player, choosing which nation to represent is usually, first and foremost, a matter of the heart. But hearts can also be won. Germany's losses in these battles between national associations also reflect failings by the DFB and strategically astute moves by other nations. Associations representing countries with large migrant communities in Germany, in particular, sometimes conduct highly professional searches here for young dual-national talents. 

    Visibly alarmed, Jochen Sauer, Bayern Munich's head of youth development, recently said in an interview with SPOX: "There is now competition between national associations, and we urgently need to face up to it."

    imago-sport-1083862271.jpgIMAGO

  • Vukovar as a starting point

    Danijel Lucic is a key figure for the Croatian football federation, the HNS, in Germany. He chairs the board of construction giant Saint-Gobain, which has several thousand employees. According to respected Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list , he has also spent years leading the search for players with Croatian roots in Germany, with the help of 20 volunteer scouts.

    Every spring, Lucic reportedly assembles a team of talented players of Croatian descent living in Germany for a long-established U14 tournament in Vukovar. Youth teams from Croatian top-flight clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split face makeshift diaspora teams from a range of countries. The HNS also has extensive scouting networks in other countries with large Croatian diasporas.

    Vukovar's place in the Balkan War in the 1990s gives the city considerable emotional weight in Croatia, and its selection as the tournament venue was no accident. "When we bring the children to Vukovar, many of them only have a German passport," Lucic told Jutarnji list. "But after they have visited the city and heard the stories, they return and persuade their parents to get them a birth certificate and a Croatian passport." 

    Among the tournament's notable former participants, according to the report, are Josip Stanisic, Igor Matanovic, Marko Pasalic and Marin Pongracic. All were born and trained in Germany before going on to play for Croatia's senior national team. Lucic said he personally pushed for Stanisic's first Croatia call-up in 2021. Stanisic has since developed into a full-back of international class at Bayern Munich, while the Germany team remain chronically short of players in precisely that position.

    Filip Pavic is already following in Stanisic's footsteps. The 16-year-old from Freising is regarded as Bayern Munich's greatest defensive talent, and coach Vincent Kompany gave him his debut in March. That made Pavic the Munich club's second-youngest debutant, after Paul Wanner. He recently switched from Germany's U16s to the Croatian federation, where he currently plays for the U18s.

  • Icons to evoke emotion

    imago-sport-1078695595.jpgIMAGO

    Foreign football federations operating in Germany also work to spot players with dual citizenship early and build an emotional bond with them. Kosovo's FFK, for example, regularly holds scouting camps near Frankfurt. The Turkish TFF is involved in similar events across Germany, at least behind the scenes. Like the Vukovar tournament, these are individual examples of a broader approach.

    In the search for talent of Turkish descent in Germany, former Bundesliga player Yildiray Bastürk is a constant presence. Reports in Turkey recently suggested Bastürk could take on a new role overseeing Europe for the youth national teams, with a view to improving scouting structures across the continent.

    Mehmet Ekici is reportedly under consideration as an additional scout for Germany. He came through Bayern Munich's youth ranks and played for Germany's youth national teams before representing Turkey from 2010. Hamit Altintop, the federation chief at the time, could also have played for Germany. He personally tried to recruit Yildiz and Uzun. Approaches from such icons are likely to impress undecided young players.

    Germany's migration history means almost every nation with a large diaspora there has figures young players can identify with. What Bastürk and Altintop are for Turkey, U21 national team coach Ivica Olic is for Croatia, while head coach Sergej Barbarez and federation president Emir Spahic fill that role for Bosnia. They speak the languages and understand the mindsets.

    Kosovo even have a German in charge of their national team, Franco Foda. He recently persuaded Osmani to switch national-team allegiance and made him the youngest international in Kosovo's history in September. At Bayern Munich, Osmani is also the third-youngest player in the club's history, after Pavic and Wanner.

  • Wael Mohya as the embodiment of a rethink at the DFB?

    For (supposedly) smaller nations, the market for players switching national associations offers a clear advantage. With less competition and lower expectations, they can offer talented players regular starting places and the prospect of playing in tournaments earlier. They can also give them debuts sooner without difficulty, thereby tying them to their national teams. In Germany, partly because of the greater depth of players, the traditional route runs through every youth national team before the senior side.

    Giving players early debuts would be the most obvious way to stop them switching national associations, but such debuts are the exception. It is usually a gamble at the player's expense: if a DFB career fails, a prospect that is by no means unlikely statistically, they would also lose the chance of a career with the rival association. In a sense, it would mirror Bayern Munich's once-popular approach in the traditional transfer market: buy up their rivals' best young talents and, if need be, put them on the bench.

    Of the Croats from Vukovar, Stanisic would certainly have had a career in the DFB team. Matanovic, Pasalic and Pongracic probably would not, but they instead played in tournaments with the Croatian national team. At the time of their debuts, there was no way to know how their careers would turn out.

    The DFB, though, appear to be having a slight rethink. Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has called up 17-year-old Wael Mohya, whom the Moroccan association are also trying to recruit, for the current international break. If Mohya does make his debut, he would be Germany's third-youngest international in history and the youngest since a certain Marius Hiller in 1908.

    imago-sport-1085609285.jpgIMAGO

  • Talent exodus: what mistakes is the DFB making?

    People in the game say an immediate senior national team debut isn't always needed to stop undecided talents switching national associations. They argue that the DFB too often fails to build an early emotional bond between dual nationals and the German national team. Key figures at the association rarely reach out early to build personal relationships with players and parents, or even congratulate them on a birthday or a goal. By the time they do, it is already (almost) too late, while other associations have long since done their groundwork meticulously.

    For DFB managing director Andreas Rettig, the problem is clear. "We are called upon to strengthen this emotional bond and make even more effort across all age groups," Rettig told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger in March, "so that even a youth player feels: I don't want to leave here at all; I owe so much to the DFB."

    Youth national team coaches also face occasional criticism over their quality, with current under-16 coach Marc-Patrick Meister singled out repeatedly. He ignored Maza from under-15 to under-17 level, allegedly had differences with Palma, who has now moved to Italy, and is said not to have made a real effort with Uzun and Yildiz. Both played for Turkey at youth level as a result. "Germany never approached me," Yildiz, who was born in Regensburg, later complained. "I would have considered an approach, but there was no call from the DFB."

    When selecting their squads, youth national team coaches may sometimes lack the staffing support needed to keep track of all the talents at the country's 58 youth development centres.

  • DFB calls for training compensation payments on transfers

    imago-sport-1084208048.jpgIMAGO

    Personal ties, stirred-up emotions, family influences and the prospect of playing time and titles have driven this new transfer market so far. The DFB wants to bring good old money into play when players switch national associations. "Is it right that players who have been trained within one association for sometimes six, eight or ten years can switch national associations overnight for nothing?" Rettig asked in the same interview, before answering his own question: "I say no."

    To that end, the DFB is considering mandatory training compensation when players switch associations, effectively transfer fees. Just before the World Cup, Rettig reiterated his plans and said he would contact FIFA about the matter. No further developments have emerged, and Rettig will leave his post at the DFB at the end of the year. 

    The departing official also took a small swipe at associations that regularly lure talent away from the DFB. "You let others do the training and then look to see where the pick of the bunch is." He said there are even associations "that invest more money, time and effort in scouting players than in training them themselves". It sounds a bit like the traditional transfer market.