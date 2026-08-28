Five possible replacements for Mika Godts: who should Ajax sign?
With Viktor Tsygankov, Ajax have gone for a different kind of right winger. The left-footed Ukrainian excels at creating chances, linking play and picking out team-mates in dangerous areas. Ajax want varied weapons in their attack, so on the opposite flank they are looking for a complementary profile: a quick one-on-one specialist who can hold the width and threaten in behind. With Edvardsen, Ouazane and Gloukh, Ajax already have several options on the left, but that specific type of player is still missing.
Using those principles as a guide, guest editor Peer Berwers has picked out five players for Voetbalzone who could fit the bill. He starts with three who could make an immediate impact, then moves on to two top talents and a few other interesting names worth a mention.
This is not a full scouting report, but an introduction for a wider audience. The statistics and player profiles mainly offer a first impression of why these players could interest Ajax. Want to know more about a player, think a name is missing or disagree with something? Be sure to let us know in the comments.
When is a winger fast and strong in one-on-one situations?
To compare the players properly, we focus on top speed and dribble success rate. The table below shows how scouts and analysts generally read those numbers in football.
Assessment
Top speed
Successful dribbles
Low
<30 km/h
<30%
Fair/average
30–32 km/h
30–40%
Good
32–33 km/h
40–45%
Strong
33–34 km/h
45–50%
Very strong
34–35 km/h
50–55%
Exceptional
35+ km/h
55%+
In 2025/26, Mika Godts posted a top speed of 33.0 km/h and a dribble success rate of 46.7% in the Eredivisie. That puts him in the strong category in both areas.
For successful dribbles, volume matters at least as much as the percentage itself. For example, 80% across five attempts tells you less than 48% across 100 attempts. Top speed does not tell the full story either. Explosiveness, the first few metres and how a player uses that speed matter just as much.
These top speeds for the five players are estimates, and the successful dribble percentages come from the most relevant available season. The figures are mainly a tool for comparing the players with each other and against Godts. Watching footage remains essential.
1. Yann Gboho (25) – Toulouse
Estimated top speed: 32–33 km/h | Successful dribbles: 49.7%
If Ajax have to take one player from this list who can immediately fill Godts' place, I end up with Yann Gboho. He is not the fastest player on this list, but he combines a sharp first burst with excellent ball control and smart use of his physique. That makes him hard to dispossess once he has gone past his opponent. His one-on-one ability is one of his biggest weapons: he can go on the outside or cut inside, and he knows how to use his dribbles to create space for himself.
His output improved last season too. In Ligue 1, he managed 8 goals and 3 assists in 2025/26. His market value has risen sharply as a result, but with a contract running until 30 June 2027, he can presumably be signed for €15 million to €20 million. That makes him an interesting short-term option for Ajax.
2. Andrés Gómez (23) - Vasco da Gama
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 40.2%
Andrés Gómez stands out first and foremost for how often he takes defenders on. The Colombian keeps squaring up his direct opponent and mixes his dribbling with sharp changes of direction. That helps him carve out space before using his pace to drive at goal. A dribble success rate of 40.2% is solid, especially given the volume of actions he attempts.
His output still needs work. In 2026, Gómez has 4 goals and 1 assist for Vasco in the Série A. His contract runs until January 2031, which leaves Vasco da Gama in a strong negotiating position. With that deal in place, Gómez would presumably command a transfer fee of around €12 million to €15 million.
3. Matheus Martins (23) - Botafogo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 39.6%
Of the three, Matheus Martins is the more technical, agile winger. While Gboho is almost impossible to dispossess and Gómez stands out for the volume of his dribbles, Martins thrives above all in tight spaces. Cutting in from the left, he likes to drift inside, looks for combinations and, thanks to his technique, can keep the ball under pressure. That makes him an interesting option against compact defences.
Ajax have reportedly shown interest in his team-mate Álvaro Montoro in recent weeks, but he proved financially out of reach. Earlier this month, Botafogo agreed an €8 million deal with Dinamo Moscow for Martins, but the move stalled because of a disagreement over his salary. Presumably, Martins can still be signed for a similar fee.
4. Leonel Flores (19) - Boca Juniors
Estimated top speed: 34–35 km/h | Successful dribbles: 52.8%
With direct reinforcements hard to find late in the window, Ajax may also have to turn to top young talent, and Leonel Flores stands out as the clear number one. The Boca Juniors jewel is now often used on the right because of the many right-footed attackers at his club, but he can also operate extremely well from the left. Alongside his speed, he catches the eye with his crisp passing and his ability to keep an overview under pressure. His biggest weapon, though, is his acceleration from a standing start, which allows him to prise open compact defences.
Experience at senior level remains the big question. The move to Europe will undoubtedly take time to adjust to. In just 700 minutes, he has already produced 2 goals and 1 assist, an excellent return for a 19-year-old. Manchester City are also now monitoring his development. Flores reportedly has a €13 million release clause. That is a significant investment for Ajax, but nobody should expect him to replace Godts as early as next week. He is, however, a player who could in time be worth many times that amount.
5. Seung-soo Park (19) - Newcastle United
Estimated top speed: ±34–35 km/h | Successful dribbles: 52.6%
Seung-soo Park is the quickest player on this list and is sometimes jokingly called the Korean Mbappé. He is a pure one-v-one specialist who stands out for his unpredictability and body feints. Add that to his pace and he can send a defender the wrong way before attacking the space in behind straight away. Park Seung-soo may well be the player who best matches the profile Ajax are looking for.
Even so, Park is the biggest wildcard on this list. After one season in Premier League 2 and with little experience at the highest level, it is hard to judge how quickly he will keep developing. He is making a good impression at Newcastle and the club clearly see potential in him, but a move to Ajax may still come too soon. A loan deal with an option to buy could therefore be interesting: Park can pick up valuable Eredivisie minutes with Ajax and potentially also get game time for Jong Ajax.
Also interesting: Lucca Marques (19) – São Paulo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 54.5%
Marques pairs pace with technique and strong dribbling. He's also getting more and more minutes at São Paulo, which puts him a step ahead of team-mate Tetê. That dribble success rate stands out. Ajax have been linked with the Brazilian before, so he's certainly one to watch.
Also interesting: Tetê (19) - São Paulo
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: XX%
Tetê blends speed and technique with strong one-on-one ability. He mainly operates from the right and still has limited experience at the highest level, which means there is not yet a reliable dribble success rate. Ajax previously wanted to sign him for Jong Ajax and reportedly offered €500,000 for a loan spell with an option to buy for €10 million. For now, that makes him more of an option for the future.
Also interesting: Noah Adedeji-Sternberg (21) - KRC Genk
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 36.1%
Sternberg had previously also been linked with Ajax. The Belgian mixes pace and explosiveness with the bravery to take on his full-back. His dribble success rate of 36.1% is on the low side, though that is partly down to the volume of one-on-one situations he gets into. He still needs to learn to pick his moments better in that area. He mainly plays on the left, but can also feature on the right. Genk are said to want around €10 million.
Also interesting: Soriba Diaoune (19) - Lille OSC
Estimated top speed: 32–33 km/h | Successful dribbles: 45.5%
Diaoune stands out for his acceleration, direct running and movement. He uses his pace with and without the ball, and has enough dribbling ability to make things happen on his own. His coaches also highlight his work rate and improvement in front of goal. Despite his limited playing time, he has already produced good numbers with 2 goals and 1 assist in just 350 minutes.
Also interesting: Robinho Jr. (18) - Santos
Estimated top speed: 33–34 km/h | Successful dribbles: 66.7%
The son of former Brazil international Robinho stands out above all for his technique, dribbling ability and one-on-one play. He currently operates on the right, but is completely two-footed, which means he could also feature as a left winger in future. At Santos, he has also had the chance to learn from Neymar, although the two have clashed from time to time.
ConclusionPro Shots
Ajax's ideal scenario would be to sign not one but two left wingers: one ready to make an instant impact and one talented option for the future. Right now, though, signing both on permanent deals does not look financially realistic. For that second addition, I would therefore look at a loan with an option to buy.
As for the immediate reinforcement, I land on Gboho. He has the pace, dribbling, experience and output to help straight away. He has also already proved himself in a top-five league. With a contract running until 2027, he could presumably be signed for 'only' €15 million to €20 million.
Then for the second spot, I would try to bring in Park. A loan deal with an option to buy could suit everyone in his case. Park would get minutes at a higher level, while Newcastle would not have to let him go permanently just yet. Ajax, meanwhile, would get the chance to ease him into the level and, if needed, give him minutes for Jong Ajax too. Gboho for the present, Park for the future. That would be the ideal scenario for me.
Thanks for reading! As I said earlier, this is of course not a full scouting report, but mainly an introduction for the general public. Want to know more about a player, think someone is missing or disagree with something? Be sure to let me know in the comments or send me a message on X @PeerBerwers.