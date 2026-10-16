'It's time now, buddy' - How Ryan Richter unleashed Cavan Sullivan and took the Philadelphia Union from last place to MLS Cup contenders

Richter was handed the job on an interim basis at the end of May as part of sweeping changes in the hierarchy. Three new assistants came in, while Jon Scheer was promoted to permanent Sporting Director.

There are some more obvious reasons, to the outsider at least, why the Union have improved so much. The usage of 17-year-old Cavan Sullivan, who has 10 goal contributions over the course of the Union's unbeaten run, has been vital. So too is the return of Kai Wagner. There is also something to be said, in general, for the idea of the "new manager bounce" that has lifted a group of players once so down.

But the real reason behind it all, Richter insists, was the gift of time. MLS took a World Cup break. For nearly a month, the Union's beleaguered side got something of a holiday. Yes, the squad remained active - Sullivan, for example, trained with the youth sides while the USMNT exited in the round of 16. But the grind of an MLS campaign had worn this squad down was removed for a while.

And that was where Richter got to work. Sure, he had the playbook, of sorts, but the ability to, at the very least, spend time with his players proved vital.

"With some of the guys in Philly, I was able to connect with in person. Guys that went home or were in Europe, I was able to connect with over the phone, hear them out a little bit. Depending on who the player was, it was a different level of detail tactically of what we wanted to do," Richter said.

Some were hyperspecific. New signing Kai Wagner, who returned from Birmingham City after a disappointing spell in League One, received some tactical instructions - as well as a talk about leadership.

"With Kai, we shared everything that I wanted to do with him with the team," Richter said.

Emerging center back Neil Pierre was told he needed to improve his tactical discipline.

"The challenge with him was, can you do this consistently at this level? Can you keep your focus at this level? If you're focused and you're reading the game earlier, you're positioning yourself, you're adjusting your starting position consistently, then for sure you can have success at this level. We know you're physically ready for that. He reads the game well, but it was 'Can he do that over a stretch of 20 games?'," Richter explained.