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France coach Zinedine Zidane has refused to view the upcoming clash with Spain in the Nations League quarter-finals as an opportunity for revenge for their elimination in the World Cup semi-finals, insisting that his country's goal is to reach the last four of the competition and challenge for the title.

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According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, Spain's defeat to England last Sunday sent them down a tougher path in the Nations League. They finished second in their group, and the draw paired them with France in the quarter-finals, with the return leg to be played away from Spain.

The tie revives memories of the World Cup semi-final, when Spain knocked France out on their way to a final against Argentina. They went on to lift the trophy.

France coach Zidane insists his focus is on the challenge ahead, not on what happened last July.

Zidane said: "This is not about revenge for the World Cup semi-final. It is a different competition and a new group. The objective remains the same: to reach the semi-finals and win the Nations League title."

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The first leg is scheduled for 25 March 2027, and France host the return leg on 28 March.

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The draw also mapped out the rest of the route to the final. The winner of the tie between Spain, the world and European champions, and France will face the winner of the Netherlands against Portugal.

On the other side of the draw, the winner of Germany against Belgium meets the winner of England against Norway.

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The semi-finals are scheduled for 9 and 10 June 2027, with the final on 13 June.

Zidane also weighed up Spain's strength. He admitted he'd known from the outset how hard the tie would be, and said his staff would study the opponent in detail.

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He said: "We knew we would face a strong opponent. It will be Spain, the reigning world champions. We know them well, but we have watched their recent matches and we will analyse everything with my staff. To go far in any tournament, you have to face the best teams and knock them out."

As for preparations, Zidane explained that his staff would keep tabs on the players who joined the squad last November, as well as the rest of the group, to pick the best possible squad for the challenge.

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He added: "We will continue to follow the players who were with us in November, as well as the other players, in order to put together the best possible squad for this wonderful challenge. I know everyone is playing important matches with their clubs and that we will not get together again for another four months, but I am confident they will keep this important tie in their minds so that they are ready in March."