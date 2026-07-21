Zidane signs contract to coach France

Zinedine Zidane has resolved his coaching future. The French legend has officially signed a contract to lead the French national football team until the middle of 2030, according to renowned Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed the news via his official account on the "Instagram" platform on Tuesday evening.

According to Romano, the deal is now completely done. Zidane, aged 54, will officially take on the role as successor to Didier Deschamps, who has ended a 14-year journey at the helm of France's technical staff.

The move puts an end to speculation that had lasted for many years, especially after the major successes Zidane achieved during his coaching career with Real Madrid between 2016 and 2018, then from 2019 to 2021. He was crowned UEFA Champions League winner three consecutive times and lifted the Spanish league title twice.

Deschamps had bid farewell to his post after an illustrious career, during which he led France to the 2018 World Cup title, runners-up in the 2022 edition, then fourth place in the latest edition this year.

As a player, Zidane carries major achievements in his locker. He was crowned with France in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, and won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002. His career ended in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy with a famous sending-off following a headbutt on Marco Materazzi.

Now "Zizou" returns to lead a new generation of French stars towards more titles, in a mission extending until the 2030 World Cup.