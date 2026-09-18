Zidane opens the thorny files: Mbappe, Benzema, Ceuta and the Ballon d'Or on the table

Zinedine Zidane laid out his vision for France in his first press conference as head coach, having named his squad for four UEFA Nations League fixtures. The new "Les Bleus" boss touched on Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Aurelien Tchouameni, the controversy surrounding Ceuta, and his tactical thinking for the new-look group.

Kylian Mbappe will captain France, Zidane confirmed, backing the forward to operate across all three attacking positions.

"He is capable of playing in all three positions, and I really admire him in the left wing position, for example," Zidane said. He declined to be drawn into any Ballon d'Or debate, insisting his focus lay squarely on the next four matches.

On Karim Benzema, Zidane was warm. "I love him," he said, recalling their years together at Real Madrid. The striker has grown older, though, and the coach wants to look at younger players now, something he stressed takes nothing away from Benzema's career with France or his clubs.

Tchouameni misses out on fitness grounds. Two months out injured, the midfielder has managed just 180 minutes and only one of those came as a starter. Staying at Real Madrid to complete his recovery is "better for him", Zidane explained, with the national team facing four games in a short window.

Asked about the Ceuta crisis, Zidane refused to be drawn. "I focus on my role as coach of the France national team. I have convictions, and like anyone else I am a citizen, but I have nothing to say," he said, returning again to his job with the national team.

No radical change in the team

There will be no overhaul of the side Didier Deschamps left behind. "There is no need for a radical change, just a team to manage in a different way," Zidane explained, noting that France have produced good levels so far despite the odd wobble.

Fifteen days together lie ahead for staff and players, four matches with three days between each. That schedule, Zidane said, makes involving everyone essential, all while keeping the balance he calls a cornerstone of his ideas.

Why a squad of 23, made up of 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers? Zidane did not want anyone sitting in the stands, and he was clear this group does not shut the door on others.

Da Cunha, Lepaul and Jacquet: new selections

Lucas Da Cunha and Maxence Lacroix have earned their places, the coach said. Da Cunha is an interesting player with a real personality, while Lacroix is a very good one, fresh off a move to a big club and blessed with a left foot.

Esteban Lepaul brings something different, particularly in tight spaces. Zidane has followed and analysed him and now wants a closer look, pointing to the forward's eye for goal.

Rayan Cherki, he said, is "a real number 10", a dribbler who thrives between the lines. Including him alongside Zaire-Emery, Zidane revealed, was designed to use him in midfield.

Praise came too for Jeremy Jacquet, a player Zidane has tracked for a long time and whose qualities have left him seriously impressed. The call-ups of Andy Diouf and Adrien Truffert, he explained, reflect their ability to perform in their positions and at this level with France.

The situation of Kante, Gusto and Aklious

N'Golo Kante's omission is purely a technical decision. Zidane was at pains to stress it says nothing negative about a player he called "exceptional", but Kante is 35 and the coach must pick according to the team's needs.

Malo Gusto and Michel Aklious are not out of his plans either. This time he chose only 20 outfield players and wanted nobody left in the stands, and both remain candidates for the next squad.

Guillaume Restes was a considered pick, Zidane insisted. The Toulouse goalkeeper fits a profile he and Fabien Barthez share a clear vision on.

No exaggeration in attack

Tactically, Zidane raised the prospect of fielding Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise in their positions, making the most of their versatility. On the idea of four forwards, though, he was blunt: "There is no need to exaggerate."

Talk of Mbappe's defensive work drew a similar dismissal. Zidane called the discussion "sterile", explaining that when France lose the ball every player has to graft to win it back.

French fans want to see their team win and keep winning, Zidane said in closing, as Les Bleus prepare to open a new chapter under his charge.