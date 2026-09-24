Zinedine Zidane has opened up on the start of his mission as France head coach, a job that officially begins tomorrow, Friday, with a clash against hosts Turkey in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League.

Asked how he felt 32 years on from his first international, Zidane told the pre-match press conference, as reported by French newspaper "Le Figaro": "I feel perhaps even greater emotion. 32 years? That was long ago. I feel immense emotion to be here, at the head of this France national team as a coach".

Read also

Vinicius is Brazilian, so is Raphinha too?

By a crushing margin: Real Madrid fans demand Vinicius be dropped in favour of Diomande

On the buzz that has followed him since he took over from Didier Deschamps, Zidane said: "This is a little normal. This is the stage after 14 years of Didier (Deschamps), something new. I have become the national coach. It is talked about, and that makes sense. But the heroes are the players, and I will remain in my role".

Does he mind being the biggest name at the dawn of this new France era? The former Real Madrid coach was clear: "This does not bother me, you just have to accept things as they are. I am not looking for that, and I am not here for it. I will try to put something into practice. I want to win the matches, and that is what matters to me most".

Pressed on the stamp he wants to leave in his first match against Turkey, he replied: "We will not talk about a Zidane mark. What matters is that we are ready tomorrow, Friday. We had 3 training sessions, we travelled, and we put things in place. We must be ready against a competitive team with very excellent players".

Dembele and Mbappe

Where does Ousmane Dembele fit into the plan? Zidane gave nothing away: "You will see tomorrow, we will not start by revealing what we will do. We will put things into practice".

Quizzed on Kylian Mbappe skipping the media at the launch of the new era, Zidane said: "The requirement is for one player and the coach (to attend the press conference). Today it was Adrien Rabiot. Kylian is fine, a minor issue, nothing serious. He will be ready tomorrow (Friday)".

The new faces have pleased him too. "I am satisfied with what I see," he confirmed. "The aim was to have young players with us. The France national team is open to everyone. We are a good small group. Veterans and youngsters, and this is going very well".