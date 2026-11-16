Zidane bows and De Bruyne applauds: Arda Güler builds his own empire

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Arda Güler is no longer merely a promise but a reality that is imposing itself on everyone. The Real Madrid playmaker, who won the "Best Young Player" award in the most recent Champions League, continues to make significant leaps forward with his club and his national team, so much so that he has amazed Zinedine Zidane himself, who said of him: "He is an extremely good player."

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Real Madrid's star man is building his own empire, according to "Marca", and he's left even Zidane amazed. The paper points out that no player in the Nations League has won more fouls. He also ranks second for shots on goal and fourth for chances created.

Güler led Turkey back to the World Cup after a 24-year absence. The tournament itself was a letdown: Turkey finished bottom of a group containing the United States, Australia and Paraguay. Their Nations League campaign was no better, ending bottom of the group without a single point. None of it has stopped the former Fenerbahçe man from shining.

Across his recent outings for Real Madrid and Turkey, he played eight matches and had a hand in nine goals: five scored, four set up.

He made his mark again in the 2-1 defeat to France. In the 53rd minute, he had a goal that would have made it 1-1 chalked off for offside against İsmail Yüksek. Then, in the 90th minute, his corner set up Abdülkerim Bardakcı to pull one back.

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After scoring a superb direct free-kick in Turkey's 2-1 defeat to Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne said: "Arda Güler is a fantastic player, he plays for one of the best clubs in the world, and he is one of the best footballers in the world."

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Zinedine Zidane echoed those sentiments: "Turkey did not surprise me. When they have the ball, they show a great ability to play well. They are wonderful players on the ball. Arda is an extremely good player."

His goal against Belgium and his assist against France couldn't save Turkey from probable relegation to the second tier. The numbers tell a different story, though. On the statistics, Güler could be a strong contender for the award for best player in this phase of the competition.

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Opta's data shows Real Madrid's number 15 leads every Turkish player in shots (23), assists (11), accurate crosses (7), touches in the opposition penalty area (26), successful dribbles (13), duels won (47) and times fouled (27).

Nor is his influence confined to Turkey. Nobody in the entire Nations League has won more fouls. He's second for shots behind Nikola Krstović, with 26, fourth for goalscoring chances created, with 5, and top for successful passes in the final third, with 114.

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Some in Turkey want him to go a step further and take the captaincy. "We need a leader in the dressing room, and the last six matches have proved it: the captain of this team should not be Hakan Çalhanoğlu, it should be Arda Güler, who gives everything he can for the national team. Leadership and responsibility know no age, they belong only to those who deserve them," writes Turkish newspaper "Sabah".