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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Youssef En-Nesyri rediscovers himself with Al-Ittihad with three impressive numbers

Al-Faisaly vs Al Ittihad
Al-Faisaly
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Morocco

The Moroccan lion makes headlines

Youssef En-Nesyri is on fire. The Morocco international struck twice for Al-Ittihad against Al-Faisaly on Friday evening, extending his rich vein of form in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, latching onto a pass from Nigerian teammate Georges Elinehina to hand Al-Ittihad a crucial advantage before the break.

Read also: Video: Al-Deayea stuns Yassine Bounou with a surprising statement

He wasn't done there. The Moroccan returned after the interval to double his tally on 59 minutes, leading the Dean's attack and keeping up his menacing presence in front of goal.

That brace against Al-Faisaly underlines just how sharp En-Nesyri has been lately. He also found the net in Al-Ittihad's previous outing against Al-Feiha, scoring in back-to-back Pro League fixtures.

AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Shamal crest
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

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It marks the third time En-Nesyri has scored in two consecutive league matches in an Al-Ittihad shirt. The Moroccan continues to rack up the numbers since arriving at the club.

Friday's double carried extra weight, too. It was his second brace for Al-Ittihad since his move, following his first during the 4-3 defeat to Neom on 8 April.

The performance hands Al-Ittihad a timely attacking boost, with En-Nesyri striking up an increasing understanding with his fellow forwards. He is now entering a new phase of influence for the Dean, whether by scoring, moving off the ball, or opening up space for his teammates.

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