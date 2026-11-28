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Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri, the Al-Ittihad striker, rediscovered his scoring touch against Neom, leading his side to a 1-0 win in their meeting on the evening of Friday 27 November in round 13 of the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

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En-Nesyri began on the bench. Coach Jens Vissing sent him on at the start of the second half in place of Nigerian George Ilenikhena, handing the Moroccan another chance to prove he can make the difference, though he wasted a clear-cut opportunity in the 55th minute.

Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti whipped a cross in front of goal, but En-Nesyri couldn't convert it and his effort crashed against the crossbar. Better finishing would have doubled the lead early.

He didn't give up. In the 75th minute he made amends, rising to meet a precise cross from Houssem Aouar and heading home the winner. The three points took Al-Ittihad to 27 and lifted them to fourth in the table.

Neom, En-Nesyri's favourite victims

The goal ended a two-game drought for En-Nesyri, who had drawn blanks against Al-Diriyah and Abha. It also took him to eight goals in 12 Saudi Pro League appearances this season, keeping him among the influential attacking options in the Al-Ittihad line-up.

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Read also: From the bench to hero of the night, En-Nesyri reveals the secret behind beating Neom!

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The most striking number, though, concerns his latest opponents. According to statistics provider Opta, Neom have now conceded more goals to En-Nesyri than any other team in the Saudi Pro League. Friday's header was his third against them.

He scored twice when the sides met last season, even though Al-Ittihad lost 4-3 that day in round 29. Now he's found the net against Neom again, and his record against them speaks for itself.

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His impact goes beyond Neom. En-Nesyri has 14 Saudi Pro League goals in 25 appearances for Al-Ittihad since joining the club at the start of 2026.

Attacking rivalry between En-Nesyri and Ilenikhena

Al-Ittihad's coaching staff rely on En-Nesyri and Nigerian George Ilenikhena to lead the line, rotating the pair between the starting line-up and the bench depending on the demands of each match.

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Neom found out that a place on the bench doesn't blunt En-Nesyri's threat. He needed around 30 minutes of the second half to settle the contest and hand Al-Ittihad a win that strengthens their position in the table. It was another reminder of his value as one of the team's leading attacking options.