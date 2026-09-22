Real Madrid's official channel hit back at Atletico Madrid with a lengthy video, a direct and forceful reply to the Madrid club's post-derby statement and to Diego Simeone's comments on the referee's performance.

According to "AS", the four-minute video strung together a series of tweets, statements, images and archive footage. The aim was to answer Atletico's criticism of the officiating and remind their fans and players of the club's own past stances towards referees.

Real Madrid's channel opened with the line: "Memory is short; they demand respect for referees, but only sometimes", before laying out a set of previous statements and positions.

Simeone's description of the Spanish league as "dangerously set up for Real Madrid" featured prominently, alongside a previous remark from Enrique Cerezo or Gil Marin: "Anyone watching from the outside can see that the same thing has been happening for a decade, the system is like this, and we have got used to it".

Turning to Atletico directly, the video added: "Now they demand respect, but if they do not like what they see, a statement is issued immediately".

Real Madrid's channel then moved on to images and moments from earlier matches, with the comment: "Respect here did not seem to matter this much; you demand respect, but you deal with referees in matches in this way".

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Old footage rolled of Simeone patting an assistant referee on the head, then a scene of him confronting the referee in a heated argument. Arda Turan throwing his boot towards an assistant referee also made the cut, along with other clips.

On it went: "Statements questioning refereeing decisions. You demand respect, but you post tweets when you do not like what happens. Respect disappears when things go wrong. If you benefit, you show respect, and if you are harmed, the matter becomes different".

Real Madrid's channel then dug up a previous Atletico tweet: "Retweet if you want the regulations applied equally to everyone".

The closing message left little doubt: "Memory is short. Now we cannot talk about referees, but they can. Now they demand respect, but only sometimes".

The video also singled out former referee Juan Manuel Gonzalez Manuel Diaz, known as Manzano, as "the one who was a coach", a nod to his previous ties to the club before he took charge of appointing referees.

Watch Real Madrid's channel video from here

All of this landed as a sharp response to Atletico, with the row between the two clubs escalating after a derby marked by mutual criticism of the refereeing.

Jose Mourinho, Real Madrid's coach, opened fire on the match referee. Simeone, the Rojiblancos' coach, called on him to show respect towards referees.

Fran Soto, president of the Spanish referees' committee, also urged coaches to respect all La Liga referees.

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