Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson was taking questions on Saturday until journalists from Israel asked for his view on the alleged attack on Wednesday on a Flydubai aircraft carrying 174 passengers.

"What do you say to the people who support you? Their ideology is based on murder," one journalist said, before adding: "This week alone, one of them tried to kill 170 Israeli passengers, including 27 innocent children and thousands more." The Irish press officer replied that questions of that kind would not be accepted.

Another journalist then addressed the Ireland coach: "Your players call our players monkeys during the game..." he said, but an official cut him off and repeatedly insisted: "That is completely untrue." At the same time, someone was taking the microphone away from the reporter. "Don't touch me," he shouted, before the Irish delegation abruptly ended the press conference.

On the flight from Dubai to Israel, the co-pilot of the Flydubai aircraft had attacked the pilot with the emergency axe. Passengers overpowered him, allowing the aircraft to land safely later. The Emirati authorities classified the incident as a "terrorist act".

What is Ireland's political position?

Tensions have risen in recent weeks ahead of Sunday's match (8.45pm/DAZN), which is being played in Backa Topola, Serbia, because of security concerns. In the first leg in Hungary, the players dispensed with the usual gestures of fairness. The Irish, for example, bowed their heads while the Israeli anthem was being played. Israeli authorities condemned the actions. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Dublin of being "on the wrong side of history".

Beforehand, there had been calls in Ireland for a boycott because of Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas attack. Since the start of the Israeli military offensive in October 2023, the Republic of Ireland have been among the European countries to express their support for the Palestinians most clearly. Israel's right to exist is explicitly emphasised, while Dublin also officially recognised the state of Palestine in 2024.