Yassine Bounou to River Plate? A Moroccan dream edges closer to reality

Morocco's Yassine Bounou is back in the transfer rumour mill. The Al Hilal goalkeeper has been linked with a move to River Plate, with Santiago Beltran expected to leave for Europe and the Argentine club on the hunt for a keeper experienced enough to take over between the posts.

Speaking on "In the Goal", journalist Peter Coates said River Plate may well go for a goalkeeper with serious experience behind him, and named Bounou as one of the suitable options. He ruled out the Argentine side stumping up a large fee to get it done.

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The reports, Coates added, remain contradictory. Some accounts claim River Plate have already struck an agreement with Bounou. Others suggest he is simply one name on the club's table, within a list of three or four options.

Any talk of a final agreement, the journalist stressed, belongs in the realm of speculation. Nothing circulating so far offers conclusive proof that Bounou is close to Argentina, which leaves his future open to more than one possibility.

Bounou brings vast experience at international and European level, and he has produced outstanding performances with Al Hilal since arriving. That makes him an attractive option for a club after a goalkeeper who can handle pressure and compete for titles.

Any deal, though, hinges on Al Hilal's stance, the potential financial cost, and just how serious River Plate are about securing his services.

For now, Bounou's name sits in the Argentine club's calculations with no official confirmation of an agreement between the two parties.

Beltran's future will shape what comes next. The coming weeks may reveal River Plate's plans in goal, and whether the Moroccan turns from an option on the table into an actual target.