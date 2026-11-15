Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Yamal snatches the legendary record before the Spain-England clash

Follow GOAL on Google

Luis de la Fuente, the Spain national team head coach, has submitted the final 23-man list for the Matadors to UEFA, in preparation for the eagerly awaited clash against England.

Advertisement

The match will determine the group leader in the UEFA Nations League, as well as the team that will play the quarter-final as runner-up, and therefore play the second leg away from home.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the Spanish coach had to leave out just four players despite 28 being present at the national team's camp in Las Rozas. Alejandro Grimaldo left yesterday evening after a viral infection that had swept through several of the squad over the course of the week.

Álvaro Carreras, Jacobo Ramón, De Frutos and Roberto Fernández will watch the match from the stands of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

This quartet includes the fourth goalkeeper, called up because of the problems Raya faced in joining the camp from the start, plus one of the players tipped to make his international debut, the Como centre-back and forwards De Frutos and Roberto Fernández, both of whom got minutes against Prague.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The shirt numbers, though, stole the spotlight. With the return of Mikel Oyarzabal and Lamine Yamal, the question was whether the Barcelona forward would give up the number 19 he usually wears with Spain for the number 10 left vacant by Dani Olmo's injury.

Related Topics

Next matches
ESP

ESP

UEFA Nations League A

15 Nov 2026

ENG

ENG

Yamal did indeed take the number 10 for the clash with England, an iconic number in the history of football worn by legends such as Pelé, Maradona, Messi, Platini, Modrić, Zidane (France) and Zico.

It is not the first time Lamine Yamal has chosen the number 10. He first wore it in October 2024, when Spain suffered numerous absences, Dani Olmo among them.

Advertisement

Back then Yamal wore the number 10 against Denmark in Murcia, a match Spain won 1-0 through a Zubimendi goal.

Three days later the player missed the clash with Serbia in Córdoba, a 3-0 Spain win, through muscular problems. Rodrigo Riquelme took the number 10 in his place.

Advertisement

For Spain, the number 10 is tied to the name of Cesc Fàbregas, who wore it during the national team's first golden era between 2008 and 2012.

Since the current Como coach left the national team after Julen Lopetegui took charge in September 2016, a host of players have taken turns in the shirt before it became Dani Olmo's property.

Advertisement

Thiago Alcântara was the first to wear the number 10 after Fàbregas, and he kept it through the period he played under Luis Enrique.

Plenty of players wore the number in the years that followed. Among them were Marco Asensio during the World Cup in Qatar, Sergio Canales, Carlos Soler, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, and Dani Ceballos, the first to receive it under De la Fuente.

Advertisement

Yeremy Pino wore it too, taking it the same way Riquelme did after an urgent call-up in September 2023, as did Bryan Zaragoza, another drafted in to cover for an injured player.

Nico Williams also makes the list, as does Dani Olmo, who currently holds the number when he is with the national team, alongside Pibelo, Lamine Yamal, Riquelme, Jesús Rodríguez and Víctor Muñoz.

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
View Author Profile