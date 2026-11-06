Yamal sets a terrifying European record: will the Metropolitano be the new victim?

When Barcelona travel to the Wanda Metropolitano this coming Sunday, all eyes will be fixed on one player alone.

Not Raphinha, but a boy not yet past the age of twenty who has become the hardest number to solve in all of Europe. His name is Lamine Yamal, and his motto this season is simple: nobody creates goals like me.

The trip to Atlético Madrid ranks among the most important matches of the season. Simeone's men are among the leading contenders for the title, and top spot in the league is on the line.

Barcelona lead the table by two points over Atlético, and they know a win or a draw keeps them in front. Lose, and they slip to second, with Real Madrid able to match their points tally.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR

24 goals: the best in Europe without question

Lamine Yamal could prove decisive. Alongside Raphinha, he has become one of the Blaugrana's most prominent attackers, and he has dazzled since the start of the season. His statistics tell the story.

The winger has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists across LaLiga and the Champions League. In other words, he has single-handedly contributed to 24 of the team's goals, more than a third, according to statistics from "Marca".

No one in Europe can touch those numbers. His closest challenger is teammate Raphinha, who has 22 goals and assists combined. No prominent European attacker comes near Lamine's level.

Third on the list is Mbappé, who currently has 19 goals, with Harry Kane and Haaland next on 16 and 14 respectively.

Lamine arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano hungry to extend his run, having scored five in his last five matches, a goal a game.

Rest is rare for him. Flick, at best, grants him a few minutes off in the closing stages, but he starts almost every week. That makes him the Barcelona player with the most minutes on the clock.

He currently stands on 1,263 minutes, ahead of Joan García (1,216), Cubarsí (1,052) and Pedri (1,023). They are the only players to have passed 1,000 minutes this season.

Record figures and the Kopa Trophy

The praise has come thick and fast. He missed out on the Ballon d'Or, which went to Harry Kane, but he was named best young player for the third time and claimed the Kopa Trophy.

A few days ago he also snatched a record from Mbappé: most Champions League goals by a player under the age of twenty.

The Real Madrid man had scored 13, while Lamine already has 14 and a full season ahead to add to the tally. He turns twenty next summer.

Hans Flick summed it up a few days ago, hailing his level since the opening weeks: "Lamine, in my opinion, is the best player in the world right now. I am very happy with his performances, he is in high spirits, and when he is fully focused, his performances are exceptional".

Barcelona will need their winger at his very best against Atlético Madrid this Sunday. In a match for top spot, good is not enough. You have to be Lamine Yamal.