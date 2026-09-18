Yamal not impressed by team-mate at Barça: 'He had no idea...'

Lamine Yamal made eye-catching comments about Marcus Rashford in an interview with Movistar. The forward claimed Rashford had no idea what it meant to play in an El Clásico.

Yamal played alongside Rashford at Barcelona last season. Manchester United sent the Englishman to the Spanish giants on loan.

In his interview with Movistar, Yamal said Rashford's intensity did not impress him at first in the match against Real Madrid.

"I remember looking at Rashford during his first Clásico and I wasn’t impressed by his intensity. He didn’t know what it was to play this match," began the 19-year-old winger.

"Only when we played them for the second time that season did he understand it. He scored from a free-kick and played with a completely different intensity," Yamal said.

"If you come through La Masia (Barcelona’s youth academy, editor’s note), then you know what a match against Real Madrid means. It is a pure battle," he concluded.