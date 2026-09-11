Lamine Yamal has edged closer to Kylian Mbappe at the top of the list of the highest-scoring players in the UEFA Champions League before turning 20, netting for Barcelona in the 5-1 win over Feyenoord last Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou on the competition's opening matchday.

His goal came from a direct free-kick in the 77th minute, taking his tally to 13 in the Champions League before turning 20. He had 12 in 34 matches heading into the Feyenoord fixture.

The Spaniard keeps chasing the record held by Real Madrid star Mbappe, who scored 13 goals in 23 Champions League matches before completing his 20th year.

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Manchester City's Erling Haaland sits third on the list. The Norwegian struck 10 goals in just 8 matches, the best scoring rate of the trio.

Born on 13 July 2007, Yamal is still only 19. That leaves him another full season under the age of 20 to chase down Mbappe's record.

He already holds the record for the highest-scoring player in the UEFA Champions League before turning 18, with 5 goals, and before turning 19, with 11.

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