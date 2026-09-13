Morocco's Medhi Benatia, the former sporting director of Marseille, has waded into the row over the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappe used an interview with France Football to insist he deserves to win the award.

Those words lit up the debate across Europe and drew savage criticism.

Opinion split down the middle, and Benatia added his voice on Sunday.

Now an analyst on the Canal Football Club channel, he set out why the Real Madrid forward's comments rubbed him up the wrong way.

Benatia said: "I am a big admirer of Kylian, and he knows that. But I did not like his interview. He clearly has a vast knowledge of football, and I like that. But I preferred Lamine Yamal's statement, for example."

He continued: "Despite his young age, I found him more refined. I am not disputing the player. Kvaratskhelia will be there, and so will Ousmane Dembélé, who was decisive in all the big matches. He scored 6 goals at the World Cup."

"If Kylian wins the Ballon d'Or, I will not be surprised," Medhi added. "He finished the season as the Champions League top scorer. He does not need to say that, especially as he is on good terms with the other competing players. It is a little strange."

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London will host the Ballon d'Or ceremony on 26 October 2026, the first time the award has come to the British capital. The football world waits to see who claims the biggest individual prize in the game.

France Football, in collaboration with UEFA, had already unveiled a 30-man shortlist for the award.