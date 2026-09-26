Lamine Yamal has written himself into the history books once again, opening the scoring for Spain against hosts England at Wembley Stadium in London today, Saturday, in the first round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

The Barcelona forward struck inside the second minute. He pounced on a possession error by Manchester City defender Marc Guehi, robbed him of the ball and raced towards the box before slotting past goalkeeper James Trafford.

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According to statistics network "Opta", Yamal's strike is the third fastest goal England have conceded in their history at Wembley. Only two came quicker: Hungary's opener on 25 November 1953 from Nandor Hidegkuti, and Scotland's on 6 April 1957 from Tommy Ring, both of which arrived inside the first minute.

Spain came into the encounter as holders of the 2026 World Cup, having beaten Argentina by a single unanswered goal in the final. They are also European champions, having seen off England (2-1) in 2024. La Roja go into the clash on a run of 38 consecutive matches without defeat.

England, meanwhile, finished third at the 2026 World Cup after beating neighbours France in a thriller (6-4).

Croatia and the Czech Republic make up the rest of the third group, and they meet at the same time.











