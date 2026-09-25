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Mohamed Mansi
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Yamal defends Mbappé despite the Ballon d'Or battle

Ballon d'Or
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
K. Mbappe
L. Yamal
Spain
France

Yamal makes surprise statement about Kylian Mbappé

Lamine Yamal has reaffirmed his desire to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the Barcelona star reserving particular attention for the situation of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé.

Journalists have until 28 September to cast their votes for the Ballon d'Or. 

The candidates for the prestigious individual award have already begun their campaigns, and two figures loom large in the media: Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Ousmane Dembélé and Rodri have kept their counsel. Yamal and Mbappé have done the opposite, popping up in interview after interview, neither of them hiding his desire to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or and both stacking up arguments in his own favour. Plenty of fans have grown weary of it.

Foot Mercato published Yamal's remarks from a recent interview with Spain's radio and television corporation, in which he tackled the criticism aimed at him and the French player over their endless talk of wanting the Ballon d'Or.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
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Yamal said: "If Mbappé and I did not speak, people would ask why we are not speaking."

He continued: "We are asked to be frank, but when we are, we are criticised. I said clearly what I think, and I do not regret what I did."

The Spain international reckons the criticism aimed at him and Kylian Mbappé is "baseless". Rather than belittle his rival or even distance himself from him, Yamal came out fighting in his defence.

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