Marc Casadó has shot to the top of Al-Ahli's wishlist over the past few days. The Saudi club have grown increasingly willing to push the deal through, just as the winds around the Barcelona star's future in Catalonia begin to shift.

Casadó never featured in Al-Ahli's plans while Matthias Jaissle was in charge. The German's departure changed everything.

Saudi journalist Khalid Al-Zahrani explained: "The agent of Spanish player Marc Casadó is the Portuguese Jorge Mendes. The player was never an option for Al-Ahli in light of Matthias Jaissle's presence. The sporting director (of Al-Ahli) Roy Pedro presented him to the new coach and communication has begun."

Read also: Saudi federation elections enter a new phase of tension

Barcelona left Casadó out of the squad for their recent trip to Italy, alongside Roony Bardghji, a decision Hansi Flick said he took in consultation with the club's management. His chances of an exit only grew after that.

Deciding the futures of Casadó and Bardghji was no easy call, Flick admitted. He had talked through their situation with both players at the end of last season and again in recent weeks, stressing that the decisions rest with the club and the coaching staff together.

Saudi interest in the midfielder runs deeper still. Al-Hilal had already entered the race before Al-Ahli moved to enquire about a possible signing, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Read also: An extremely difficult task: Güler puts Mourinho in a bind

Read also: A half-solution: a "second-tier" Spanish offer leaves Al-Ittihad perplexed