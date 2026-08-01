Yaisle's replacement: will Al-Ahly snatch Al-Ittihad's mastermind?

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are still hunting for a new head coach after Germany's Matthias Jaissle walked away from the role suddenly, just before the new season.

Jaissle quit after the two parties failed to agree terms on a new deal, and he swapped Al-Ahli for England's Newcastle United. Reports suggest the Magpies will pay 11 million euros in compensation to the Asian champions.

The latest word is that Al-Ahli may turn to Portugal's Nuno Santo. The former Al-Ittihad coach carries huge standing at the club after what he achieved there following a long period of struggle.

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Nuno dragged Al-Ittihad back onto the winners' podium, guiding them to a league and Super Cup double in the 2022-2023 season after a long spell away from the title race.

Media figure Sami Al-Qadi and former Saudi national team star Khamis Al-Zahrani both expect Nuno Santo to take charge of Al-Ahli as Jaissle's successor in the coming days.

Plenty of names have been linked with the job. The scale of the task, though, pushed Spaniards Xavi Hernandez and Marcelino to turn down the seat inside the fortress of trophies.



