Xavi reveals why Zirkzee is preferred to Weghorst

Xavi has made it clear why Joshua Zirkzee is ahead of Wout Weghorst in the Netherlands squad. The national coach sees the forward as a striker better suited to the way he wants the Netherlands to play.

Manchester United forward Zirkzee came in as a replacement for the absent Brian Brobbey. "I think he has the qualities to adapt to our style. He can be important for us, he is a good player," Xavi said during the press conference ahead of the match with Serbia.

Later, the national coach was asked directly about the battle for places up front, with Weghorst, who has been in good form for FC Twente in recent weeks, also mentioned. Xavi left little doubt about his preference: "I think Zirkzee suits our style better."

For Xavi, it comes down to what a striker must offer in his system. "Our striker must understand our system and our ideas. I like him and I think he can help us," the national coach said of Zirkzee.

The choice fits with the new style of play Xavi is trying to drill into the Netherlands. "The players understood perfectly how we want to attack and defend. We have to continue with this structure," he said about the development of his team.

Micky van de Ven, who also appeared at the press conference, has noticed plenty of tactical changes too. "We want to press high and play with a high line, that is quite a big change," said the defender, who indicated that the players are increasingly understanding what is being asked of them.

Xavi expects his side to approach Serbia in the same way again, regardless of the opposition's shape. "Serbia normally play with four at the back, maybe they will do it with five tomorrow. But our way of playing does not change. We want to have the ball and win it back quickly, take the initiative. That is the most important thing."