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Jeffrey de Lange dreams of playing for the Netherlands. The Olympique Marseille goalkeeper told French news agency AFP.

De Lange (28) is now Marseille's first-choice goalkeeper after Gerónimo Rulli's departure for Manchester City. The former Go Ahead Eagles goalkeeper spent his first two seasons as a stand-in.

With De Lange in goal, Marseille have climbed to fourth place in Ligue 1. The former Champions League winners lost four of their first five matches, but have won five in a row since mid-October.

De Lange feels at home in Marseille, though his early days were not always easy. “I came from a smaller club in the Netherlands. Marseille was a huge change.”

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“Another factor was that Gero was at his peak. So I first had to learn, observe and grow. In my second season here, I got more playing time. Then you start thinking: OK, I want this every week. I was happy when I played, but there was some frustration too. Fortunately, I was able to turn that into something positive,” said the goalkeeper, who has played every minute this season.

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De Lange wanted more: “But I was hungry for more, and last summer I told the club’s management that I needed to play. Three years on the bench would not have been good for me, or for OM.”

De Lange's performances have drawn criticism in France, but the response has been far more positive after the recent matches against RC Lens and Bayer Leverkusen. “That’s football,” the level-headed goalkeeper said. “If the criticism is justified and comes from someone who really understands the game, I accept it. Sometimes I even appreciate it.”

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At 28, De Lange knows he can still improve. “I can still improve in one-on-one situations, when dealing with high balls and in other areas too.”

The Marseille goalkeeper has ambitions beyond Ligue 1. His ultimate dream is to play for the Netherlands. “I hope so. That’s my goal. Though I know we have good goalkeepers,” said former youth international De Lange, referring to Bart Verbruggen, Robin Roefs and Mark Flekken, among others. “But I think you should be monitored if you play for a club like Marseile.”