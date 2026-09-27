Xavi puts this Netherlands player in the stands for clash with Serbia

Head coach Xavi has left Jeremie Frimpong out of the Netherlands' matchday squad for Sunday's Nations League clash with Serbia. UEFA's teamsheet confirms it.

The Netherlands squad contains 24 players, but UEFA rules allow a maximum of 23 in a matchday squad. Frimpong will therefore watch from the stands in Belgrade on Sunday.

Gjivai Zechiël will not be involved for the Netherlands in the Nations League either. The Feyenoord midfielder joined the Netherlands Under-21s for an important European Championship qualifier against Norway. Zechiël will return to the Netherlands squad after the away game against Serbia.

Joshua Zirkzee is part of the 23-man Netherlands squad. Xavi called up the Manchester United forward on Friday to replace the injured Brian Brobbey.

For the 1-1 draw against Germany, the Netherlands squad still had 25 players because Lutsharel Geertruida had not yet withdrawn through injury. Jurriën Timber and Kenneth Taylor watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff ArenA on Thursday, but both can feature on Sunday.

Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel made their Netherlands debuts against Germany. Van Bommel set up Cody Gakpo in stoppage time as the Netherlands snatched a point.

At Saturday's press conference, Xavi said he is going to rotate. Joey Veerman can therefore hope for a starting place against Serbia after an impressive cameo against Germany.