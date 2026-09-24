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Xavi HernandezNOS
Siep Engelen
Translated by

Xavi is hugely impressed: 'A top player, this is what we need'

Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
Germany
UEFA Nations League A
R. van Bommel
M. Meerdink
X. Hernandez

Mexx Meerdink and Ruben van Bommel were the two debutants on the pitch for the Netherlands on Thursday. Both caught the eye against Germany, including that of head coach Xavi Hernández.

Meerdink replaced the injured Brian Brobbey in the first half, while Van Bommel came on late on. The PSV forward then produced a magnificent assist for Cody Gakpo in stoppage time, helping the Netherlands snatch a 1-1 draw.

Xavi left no doubt about Van Bommel's assist. "This shows character. It was his first match today for the Netherlands and he made the difference. Cody too, of course," said the Spanish head coach, again watching the footage of the 1-1.

"This is what we need. This is a top player," Xavi said lyrically about Van Bommel. "I'm very happy for Ruben. We believe in him and he showed it. He deserved it too, because he has a great personality."

For Xavi, that personality showed not only in the superb cross with the outside of his foot, but also in the move that came before it: winning the ball back. "He won the ball. Then came the great cross."

UEFA Nations League A
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Greece crest
Greece
GRE

Xavi was equally pleased with the other debutant, Meerdink. "He did brilliantly. It's unfortunate for Brian (Brobbey, ed.), because he battled hard with the German defenders. But Mexx did brilliantly as well."

"He worked hard for the team, sacrificed himself. He put a lot of pressure on the goalkeeper, he must be exhausted now. But I'm very happy for them," Xavi concluded.

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